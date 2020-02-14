Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
16°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Cute Kid
Black History Month
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Our News Team
Top Stories
Drive-Thru Movie Review – Sonic The Hedgehog
Video
Top Stories
American Heart Association serves Breakfast In Red
Video
Teen victim identified in deadly Shawnee County head-on crash
Video
Frigid early with sunshine, then we’ll get warmer weather Saturday to Monday
Video
Topeka Home Show returns Friday at Stormont Vail Events Center
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
All12 Courtside
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Japan 2020
Big Race Daytona
Top Stories
Minnesota Wild fire coach Bruce Boudreau
Top Stories
Ex-coach: `No recollection’ of discussion about Nassar abuse
Indians starter Mike Clevinger to have left knee surgery
AP Top 25 Podcast: Examining NCAA issues with former insider
Not guilty plea by suspect accused of making game threat
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Remarkable Women
Kansas Lottery
Buy Local
Visit NOTO
Visit Lawrence
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
American Heart Association serves Breakfast In Red
Video
Top Stories
Unique treatment saves former Topeka Police officer’s dog
Video
Top Stories
Jasper in Deadland a somber play about life and death
Video
HIDDEN HISTORY: Oldest black colony west of the Mississippi in Kansas
Video
Today is Kansas Black Legislative Day at the State Capitol
Medicaid Expansion supporters hold Rally in State House
Video
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Page 2
Advice
Book Reviews
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Living
Movie Reviews
Riddle Video
Search
Search
Search
Drive-Thru Movie Review – Sonic The Hedgehog
Page 2
Posted:
Feb 14, 2020 / 11:10 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 14, 2020 / 11:15 AM CST