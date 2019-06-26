Drive Thru Movie Review – Toy Story 4

Dear Kim,

I have recently started dating a soldier stationed at Fort Riley. I have never been in a relationship with a military man and have some concerns. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a great guy. What happens if we officially fall in love and he’s moved to another base? What if he gets deployed somewhere else in the world? I’ve never had a long-distance relationship and am not sure they work. How do I know if this relationship is doomed from the start?