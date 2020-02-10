“I got Valentine’s Day covered!” – Fabulous Valentine’s Dates

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate romantic love. ’Tis a time to celebrate your romantic relationship.

So fellas, make it a date night with your darling! This whether it is a first date, a date with your girlfriend, or with your wife!

You could plan a traditional date, with dinner and flowers. Or, you may choose a non-traditional celebration.

The key is to – make it a date!

Here are Valentine’s date options for happenings in your area. These feature non-traditional happenings.

You may peruse them with your darling, and decide together. Or, you may take the reins yourself, and plan the date.

Either way, take action now, and assure your sweetheart, “I got Valentine’s Day covered!”

Here are options to consider while planning your date.

TOPEKA

“Love Kansas!” together!

“Date Night” Scavenger Hunt

Downtown Topeka

Valentine’s Day and 24-7

Do you and your sweetheart share a love for Kansas? If so, take it on – on foot – together.

“Let’s Roam” is an APP that features interactive Scavenger Hunts. The APP includes a spotlight on Topeka.

Download this, and reserve a “Date Night” for you and your darling. You will receive a voucher code and e-mail with instructions.

You may start any time. The Hunt begins at the State Capitol. You will be sent to specific sculptures, landmarks, and cultural attractions. Along the way, trivia questions will pop up, and you will be presented riddles. The APP will tell you if you answered right.

You will receive points along the way that may go towards future scavenger hunts. There is not immediate reward – yet I say, when you answer right, give each other a kiss!

This is a strolling date, that takes almost two miles altogether. It takes about two hours to complete.

Dress: For the weather, with comfortable walking shoes.

Price for two: $45.96. For a limited time, tickets are at a 55% discount, $22.98 each.

’Tis recommended to purchase two tickets for Date Night, as each person may take on different roles, like “Brainiac,” or “Sightseer,” for example. However, if you want to use only one mobile phone, one ticket will work.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit here: Scavenger Hunt Date. This is under the “Let’s Roam” Scavenger Hunt series, phone number: (833) 202-7626.

Laugh about Love!

Topeka Civic Theatre – Laugh Lines

3028 SW 8th Avenue Topeka

Valentine’s Day 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., February 15th at 7 p.m.

Laugh Lines Improv Comedy presents their 25th Annual Valentine’s Show. The troop features onstage games like “Blind Date” and “Speed Dating,” among other Valentine’s themes. Audience is prompted to provide suggestions along the way.

Tickets for two: $ 27.80, including fees.

A full-service bar is available, including bar food. Pizza is available to be delivered to your table.

Dress: Casual

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit Laughlines Valentines Show.

LAWRENCE

Practice the art of dance together!

Lawrence Sports Pavilion 100 Rock Chalk Lane Lawrence

6:30 p.m.-9p.m., Valentines Day

“Kansas Dance Guy” Mike Salerno hosts a Valentine’s evening dance lesson, featuring the “Night Club Sway.”

Instruction begins with the basics of partner dancing, and the art of fellows to lead and ladies to follow on the dance floor.

Then learn the dance steps for “Night Club Sway,” and enjoy hands-on – and feet-on – practice.

“Night Club Sway” is a slow dance. Music across genres will be provided as you learn this step.

Dress: Wear the dancing shoes you prefer. Dress casual or semi-formal, whichever makes you most comfortable for this Valentine’s evening dance lesson.

Registration for two: $30.00

For more information, call the Kansas Dance Guy at (785) 249-8269. To register, link here: Valentine’s dance lesson.

MANHATTAN

Solve a Murder!

Murder Mystery Event The Wareham Opera House

410 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan

Valentine’s Day, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Be guests at a wedding, when all goes wrong. A member of the wedding party is murdered!

You and your sweetheart have chance to solve this murder. It all begins with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., where you mingle with the Murder Mystery cast, who turn out to be suspects.

The evening ensues with the “murder,” and trying to solve it over dinner.

Hint: While mingling with the cast members they will give clues to the murder. You may ask them questions for more clues.

All this, with The Wareham Opera House backdrop. It has a turn-of-the century facade, that is maintained to today, refurbished to keep the classic integrity along with modern amenities.

Mystery Dinner for two: $100.00.

Dress: Semi-Formal.

For more information, and to reserve tickets, visit: Valentine’s Mystery Dinner.

Paint ‘Lovebirds’!

UNCORKED INSPIRATION

1223 Moro Street Manhattan

Valentine’s Day, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Be lovebirds, seated side by side to paint the theme for the evening –“ Lovebirds.”

This is a BYOB event; bring what you want to sip while you paint, and the glassware you prefer.

Price for two: $71.16, including registration fees. An instructor leads the course. Brushes, canvases, and paints are provided. At the completion, sign and date your paintings and get a picture of you two and your masterpieces!

Dress: Whatever makes you comfortable for a Valentine’s evening of painting and sipping.

Find detailed information, and reserve your places at: Love Bird Painting.

BALDWIN CITY

Take a train!

Kansas Belle Dinner Train

1515 High Street Baldwin City

7 p.m.-10:15 p.m. – Valentine’s Day

Have a classic dinner with your darling – back in time, in a dining car that dates back to the 1940s.

The train moves along a track while a 5-course dinner is served, and a Jazz Trio performs.

Tickets for two: $196.00, including fees. Includes, dinner, entertainment and soft drinks. A full service bar is available.

Dress: Semi-Formal.

For more information, and to reserve your tickets, visit: Kansas Belle Dinner Train-Valentine’s

GARNETT

Do a little Ghost Hunting!

1858 Garnett House Hotel

202 W 4th Avenue Garnett

February 13th, 8:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Valentine’s Day, 8:30 p.m.-4 a.m.

Be brave together in a notedly haunted location. The Garnett House was the first hotel in Garnett. During the wild west days, it is said to have hosted guests such as Wild Bill Hickok, Bat Masterson, and Belle Star.

It also over the years was a brothel, and later became a private home, and a place for offices.

People have claimed to hear 1920s music playing, when no band was to be seen. There seem to be particular ghosts lingering at Garnett House today.

Learn about them, and the extensive history of this House. Use sophisticated ghost detection equipment while you roam through the rooms. A designated guide is available to assist you.

“People are likely to have contact with ghosts,” says Tyler Evans, psychic medium at Ghost Hunts USA.

This is not for the faint at heart. You and your darling may be brave together, and cling to one another, as you proceed on the hunt.

Pizza and soft drinks will be served. This is not an overnight stay event, however, you and your darling may partake in ghost hunting up to 4 a.m. – if you dare!

Price for two: $338.00.

Dress: Casual, comfortable shoes.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit here: Ghost Hunt USA -Garnett House.