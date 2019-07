Kung Fu Minutes – Phrenic Nerve Method I

Zach, Spencer, and Claire walked through the congested sidewalks of New Delta City’s Circle Park. The first days of summer were upon them and the city always celebrated with a block party that spanned from one end of the park to the other over a mile away.

Show cars lined the parking lots for everybody to see. Citizens got to sit in crime fighting cars from the Justice Ensemble. Dark Rat’s Stealth Hummer was always the most popular destination. Its dents and scratches told the stories of the Dark Rats constant battles against evil. It was severely contrasted by GreatGuy’s six wheeled jeep. The jeep was near mint. GreatGuy could fly, so he rarely used any mode of transportation.