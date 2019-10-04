Kung Fu Minutes – Phrenic Nerve Method II

Dear Kim,

My girlfriend wants to “rescue” a dog from the human society. I say, it’s really not a rescue, but more like posting a bail bond. I think “rescue” means saving an animal that is under imminent threat or is being harassed in some fashion. I see animals at the pound as being jailed. They get three hots and a cot. You get my drift? What do you think? Help settle this argument, is it a rescue or are we taking an ex-con into our home?