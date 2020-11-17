Ask Kim discusses dating during a pandemic

Dear Kim,

Do you know of any good and safe ways to meet someone? I am a 50-year-old female and would really like to meet someone. I got divorced about 5 years ago after being with my ex-husband for 27 years.

Anonymous

Topeka

Dear Anonymous,

Hmmm, looking for love in the middle of a pandemic. It’s not impossible but does present more of a challenge. After all, you don’t have any idea who is under that mask!

Seriously though, it’s more challenging since we should engage in only “essential” activities. One of those essential activities includes tasks to maintain one’s health and safety. Does meeting a new mate fall into this category? Maybe.

The safest way to meet someone at this moment is virtually. Dating app use has skyrocketed. These apps let you search for individuals that share similar interests and ideals. Other social platforms are great too. Join groups that reflect your interests and you’ll meet people who enjoy the things you like. You can tell a lot about a person by the things they share or comment upon. Text messaging and video-phone calling is the SAFEST way to meet someone. These options give you an opportunity to share conversation without that face-to-face pressure.

If you decide that meeting someone in person is in the cards, be sure you’re both on the same page about how you’re handling the pandemic. If one of you is super cautious and the other is not – I’d worry about that. Try arranging an outdoor activity. I know the weather is crisp but try taking a walk together. Bring along some hot chocolate and a couple of blankets. Keep socially distanced until you’re sure that you two can be on the same quaranteam.

Stay well.

