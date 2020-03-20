Ask Kim discusses what to do with the kids now that school is closed

Dear Kim,

What are we to do with our children during this pandemic since school is closed?

Stacey

Topeka

Dear Stacey,

Advice and guidance are changing by the minute on how we must adjust to the health crisis happening globally. There are many schools of thought on what to do with the kids now that school has been canceled. In my opinion, your job as a parent is to simply keep the little ones alive and well. That’s the bottom line.

Seriously though, many parents are scrambling to keep learning going strong while the kids are at home. Many online resources are available if homeschooling is your desire. Other parents aren’t concerned in the least with keeping any type of regimented schedules around learning.

I always say, you have to do what feels right for you and your family. The most important thing you can do right now (according to the CDC) is keep kids at home as much as possible. If you MUST venture out with your children, practice social distancing and great handwashing technique. I did hear it is okay to play outside, go on a hike, or stroll around the neighborhood, if you stay away from others. That requires supervision. Please do not take sick children out to the grocery store or playground. All children are little cootie factories without COVID-19 consideration. You have to do your part as a parent to keep others safe as well.

Finally, keep your eyes and ears open for important pandemic updates. Do your part to stay well and keep the children well. If you need help, more and more resources are becoming available every day. Use them if you need them. We’re all in this together.

Stay well.

