Ask Kim says don’t be a reclining jerk on your next flight

Dear Kim,

I know this is old news, but we’re getting on a plane soon. I’d like your opinion on the recline vs. don’t recline on airlines. My family and I completely disagree on the subject. What do you think?

Rebecca

Topeka

Dear Rebecca,

Just because you can recline doesn’t mean you should recline. If you want room to recline, buy the right ticket! Spring for a first or business-class seat. Then, you don’t have to worry about being in someone else’s personal space. I say, it all depends on your seat assignment.

Seriously though, anyone who’s ever sat in a coach-class seat knows there is barely enough room to breathe. NO one wants a stranger’s head in their lap. A little bit of consideration goes a long, long way. If you need to recline, you really need to upgrade your seat. The only time I think there might be an exception in coach-class is on an overnight flight, where everyone is reclined trying to sleep. Otherwise, keep your seat upright.

Knowing how this question was such a hot topic, my final thoughts on the matter is this: Two wrongs don’t make a right. If someone is being a jerk by reclining into your lap, you don’t need to be a jerk by hitting the back of their seat. In close spaces it becomes even more important to have some consideration for each other.

Enjoy your trip!

Have a question? Ask Kim! https://www.ksnt.com/ask-kim-a-question/