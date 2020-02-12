Ask Kim talks office crushes

Dear Kim,

I have a crush on my coworker. I haven’t made this public knowledge. I’d like to ask her out, but I have no idea how she’ll respond. Do you think I should go for it?

Anonymous

Topeka

Dear Anonymous,

Ahhh, nothing beats a crush. Your pulse quickens, your heart races. You can hardly contain your excitement when you see that special person. Love on the clock can be a major distraction at work. You spend your time thinking about your crush vs. working. Great for you. Not so great for your job.

Seriously though, workplace romances happen all the time. Since we’re talking about work – if you value your job, there are a couple of things to consider. What are your employer’s policies regarding workplace fraternization? Some employers require you disclose these relationships. All employers have policies against harassment. That’s so they can try to mitigate, or head-off drama should the relationship end. If you’re not jeopardizing your job, it never hurts to ask. It could be a match made in heaven. I’m not trying to discourage you, but keep in mind, some individuals don’t mix business with pleasure. So, if she’s not interested, don’t ask again. Read up on the #MeToo movement. Don’t let that be you!

Good luck!

