Kim calms worried Mom with adventurous daughter

Dear Kim,

I have a 28-year-old daughter who chooses to live in her car. Carly has a cell phone and I speak with her regularly. She seems to be doing well. She is welcome to come home at any time. Carly has chosen this lifestyle and travels the country, living and sleeping in her car. She has a job that allows her to work online, so she finds free-Wi-Fi and can earn a small living. Enough to buy food and gas, I guess. I have no idea where she is on any given day, where she bathes or takes care of her personal hygiene. That is the least of my concern. I worry about her safety. I’d like to believe she can take care of herself, but it’s dangerous out there. I know she feels secure, but I haven’t slept since she started this adventure over a year ago. What should I do to get Carly to come home?

Anonymous

Topeka

Dear Anon,

It seems to me that your daughter is a free spirit who has chosen her path. Unlike others who live in their cars through some unfortunate circumstance, she made this choice. I’m certain this requires a great deal of ingenuity and compromise on her part. Giving up the creature comforts of home willingly can’t be easy. She must find some gratification in being out there on her own.

Seriously though, you are doing your job as her mother. I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t be concerned for their daughter’s safety if she were living in her car. Worry is part of the job description for moms. I wish I had some magic words to make Carly come home, but I don’t.

What I do know is there are quite a few people making this lifestyle choice. They don’t want to be tied a desk. Material things don’t mean much, and the desire to travel to destinations unknown seems to be the draw. If they have money for food and shelter, they seem happy. Imagine the freedom.

I’m sure you’ve spoken to Carly about her safety. As a young woman traveling and living in her car, you can bet she considers it too! I’m sure she’s taking precautions she feels are necessary to be secure in what she’s doing. It’s been over a year. She a pro! Finally, the only thing we can control is ourselves. Carly will live her adventure until she decides she’s had enough. All you can do is let her know she’s loved and has a home when she wants one.

