Kim says know what’s in the water you drink

My brother-in-law swears that bottled water is safer to drink than tap water. I keep seeing news articles about boiling your water, not to mention the effect plastic bottles are having on the planet. I am trying to be mindful about the amount of waste my family produces. At the same time, if drinking tap water is harmful, what’s a person to do?

I would say your brother-in-law is correct. Especially if he happens to live in Flynt, Michigan. Unfortunately, the sad truth is water quality can vary widely between water districts and municipalities. My rural water district provides us with an annual report on water quality. You need a chemistry degree to understand what it says though. I have no clue what Trichloroethane is, or any of the other bazillion compounds that are swirling around in my drinking water. It may be fine, but it just doesn’t sound appealing.

Seriously though, just as water varies from district to district, the same can be said of bottled water. Depending on the brand you buy, you could be drinking tap water from another city or town’s municipal water supply. You must check the label. The bottle of water on my desk says it’s from a “deep protected well” in Hawkins, Texas. How comforting. It then goes on the say it’s purified by using reverse osmosis or distillation. Now that you made me curious, I looked up the brand’s latest water quality report. The report (which listed a truckload of different compounds), says the water I’m drinking for the most part ranked in the “Non-Detectable” range. I’m feeling better now. Check out your area’s water quality report and the report on any bottled water you buy.

You also make an excellent point about being mindful of our impact on the planet. I believe the easiest and healthiest thing to do is purchase purified water in five-gallon bottles and refill your non-disposable tumbler for when you’re on the go or at home. In my case, that five gallons of water would be 32 plastic bottles that don’t have to hit a landfill. Thanks for reminding all of us that we can do better.

