Kim says share the house chores

Dear Kim,

I need advice on splitting the household chores. My husband thinks when he comes home from work his day is done. I get to cook and do the dishes every day after I get home. I spend my off time cleaning every room in the house. Why is this still happening in 2019?

Eve

Topeka

Dear Eve,

You would think this would no longer be the norm, but for some of us it’s reality. It STINKS!!! This should be a wake-up call to everyone sharing a household. If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. No one sharing a home should place the burden of keeping it clean and tidy on one person.

This may not sit well with some, but I still fall back to the old-fashioned mindset that thinks a person who isn’t “employed” is responsible for the housekeeping. If you’re not earning a paycheck, male or female, then the housekeeping responsibilities fall to you! That is your contribution to the home. If you’re not paying the bills, the least you can do is keep your home clean!

Seriously though, for working adults, this should be a shared responsibility. From partners to roommates, everyone should help. There is no reason for one person to do it all.

I know “housewives” who don’t lift a finger around the house. They can afford to hire a service or pay someone to maintain their home. I also know “housewives” who can’t afford a service and their place is a mess. No excuses, simply lazy! 😊 I worked with a person – he and his spouse put every room in the house on a separate piece of paper. The rooms went into a hat. Every Saturday they each drew out what rooms they would be each responsible for cleaning. Seemed to work for them. If that doesn’t work, have a serious talk about spending money on some HELP!

Have a question? Ask Kim! https://www.ksnt.com/ask-kim-a-question/