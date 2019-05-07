Book Review: Breed – by Chase Novak

This should probably read Don’t Breed! But do read! I think…you have to like graphic gothic horror and this book was a definite departure from what I normally read. But it was a suggested read/review for me so I went for it. I’m pretty sure I’m glad I did. I’m also glad I’ve already had children because this might have given me second thoughts. I can’t even really reveal much about this book because there are so many twists and turns. I can tell you that if you like a good, wholesome, happy ending, this is NOT the book for you! If you like to end a book in stunned silence, then this IS the book for you.

As the name implies, this book is about a New York couple having trouble conceiving. After a strange meeting with a once infertile couple, they get a name to a doctor in a foreign land and decide this is the last ditch effort they have been looking for. After several strange things, that would definitely have made me decide adoption was the best choice, the couple does get pregnant. After that, so many horrible, horrible things happen to the parents, to the kids, to innocent bystanders.

It’s a very bizarre, twisting and turning page turner. It’s written more like a play-by-play by an observer watching the scenes unfold. It’s so good and so horrible. It’s like watching a train wreck. You know it’s going to be bad, but you just have to keep watching (or reading in this case). If you have the nerve to read this book, I would love to know your thoughts. Maybe I’m just used to my romances! After this book, you can tell your children that their lives could be so much worse and that their parents could have a taste for cannabilism!

On to book two of the series, Brood (at least after I’ve added some happy books in between)!