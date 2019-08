It has been a few weeks since I posted a new recipe review and I thought I would briefly tell you why. A few weeks ago I went on vacation to Mexico with some family members. It was a great trip overall and I returned home with some great memories and some great vanilla for my baking. Unfortunately, I also returned with a detached retina. Don’t ask how it happened because there really is no good answer, no crazy story. It just happens sometimes. Lucky me! Anyway, I ended up having a procedure on my eye that left my vision slightly impaired and greatly restricted what I could do. I asked the doctor if I could at least get an eye patch so I could do my Rooster Cogburn impression, but that didn’t happen. It was very disappointing. However, my eye is now healing nicely and I’m ready to start trying some new recipes from my John Wayne Family Cookbook again. I’ve chosen a recipe that reminds me of my vacation in Mexico, so here is my first attempt at making Mexican Sweet Potato Salad.

First, I peel the potatoes and cut them up into 1-inch cubes. Then I dice some onion and add it to the potatoes. I put them both on a baking sheet, drizzle them with olive oil, then add some salt and pepper. I make sure all the pieces are well coated, then put the pan in a 400 degree oven. I roast them for about 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes so they will cook evenly. When the potatoes are tender and starting to brown, I take them out of the oven and set them aside to cool.