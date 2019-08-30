Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Topeka Zoo remembers Gary Clark with free zoo day
Top Stories
Topeka sisters’ therapy at Capper helps family thrive
Missouri teen shielded elderly woman from rain with his jacket
Virginia drug ring had enough cheap fentanyl to kill 14 million, feds say
Drive Thru Movie Review – Angel Has Fallen
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Arrest warrant issued for Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins
Top Stories
The Latest: Federer, Serena lead off US Open third round
USC faces daunting opener in bounce-back season vs Fresno St
Venezuela basketball team hopes to send home some good news
LEADING OFF: Wild-card hopefuls set for key weekend series
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Drive Thru Movie Review – Angel Has Fallen
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Posted:
Aug 30, 2019 / 10:38 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 30, 2019 / 10:40 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Topeka sisters’ therapy at Capper helps family thrive
Ask Kim says you can stay dressed for massage
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
Topeka police release photo of wanted robbery suspect
VIDEO: Floodwater pours into Manhattan home