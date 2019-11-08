Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Border Report Tour
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Drive-Thru Movie Review – Doctor Sleep
Top Stories
Anthony Darcy sentenced to over 15 years for murder of Stephen Snyder
Tickets now on sale for CASA of Shawnee County’s 32nd Homes for the Holidays
Cortez Holiday Light Show kicks off with block party Saturday night
Much warmer tomorrow, but we get another blast from the Arctic by Sunday night
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Top Stories
Carli Lloyd scores twice, US holds off Sweden 3-2
Top Stories
No. 3 Ohio State sits star DE Chase Young, who blames loan
Kaka, Drogba go back to school for soccer business studies
New pass interference reviews lead to lots of confusion
1 vs 2: LSU-Alabama is big, but loser still could make CFP
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Lone Star NYE
Your Wellness Network
Home For The Holidays
Buy Local
Visit NOTO
Visit Lawrence
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
Top Stories
Tickets now on sale for CASA of Shawnee County’s 32nd Homes for the Holidays
Top Stories
Mercury will be visible gliding across the face of the sun on Monday, Nov. 11
Top Stories
The 2019 Blizzard Bash Preliminary rounds Thursday evening
Go Red For Women Advocates for Women’s Health
Local Topeka business is collecting candy for a good cause
Topeka’s 50th Spirit Mind Body Fair set for Nov. 9-10
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Drive-Thru Movie Review – Doctor Sleep
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Posted:
Nov 8, 2019 / 10:50 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 8, 2019 / 10:52 AM CST
Trending Stories
Person dies in car chase with Kansas Highway Patrol
Anthony Darcy sentenced to over 15 years for murder of Stephen Snyder
Weather
Texas husband and wife named world’s oldest living married couple by Guinness World Records
KSNT Pro Football Challenge