Weekend Watch 06-04-21

TOPEKA (KSNT) - Twenty five years ago two young women were murdered in Shenandoah National Park, today the Federal Bureau of Investigations is continuing a nationwide search for information.

Julianne “Julie” Williams, 24, and Laura “Lollie” Winans, 26, who had been hiking in the Virginia woods, were found dead by park rangers when the dog they were traveling with was found roaming alone.