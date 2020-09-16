Pass or Fail

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Cute Kid
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Destination Kansas
Our News Team
Top Stories
TPD: Man barricades himself inside southwest Topeka apartment
Top Stories
Wamego Wastewater Operator could face up to 3 years in federal prison
State halts releasing locations of active outbreaks a week after initially releasing them
Drive-thru flu shot clinic happening now in Topeka
Nexstar Media Group’s new tower nearing completion
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Olympics 2021
Top Stories
LeBron James makes All-NBA team for record 16th time
Top Stories
Nuggets crash LA party, will face Lakers in West finals
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Hall of Fame candidates
Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all
Former IAAF head Lamine Diack sentenced to 2 years in prison
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Visit NOTO
Visit Downtown Topeka
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Clear The Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 at 4 What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Financial Insights
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
Senators’ bill would keep US on Daylight Saving Time during the pandemic
Top Stories
U.S. reputation approaching record lows with European allies, survey finds
Top Stories
Wamego Wastewater Operator could face up to 3 years in federal prison
State halts releasing locations of active outbreaks a week after initially releasing them
Ohio woman looking for ‘angel’ who prayed with her after she collapsed
Video
Nexstar Media Group’s new tower nearing completion
Video
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Page 2
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Riddle Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Pass or Fail
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
Trending Stories
Wamego Wastewater Operator could face up to 3 years in federal prison
TPD: Man barricades himself inside southwest Topeka apartment
KU sorority leaders step down after video surfaces of racist remarks against Asians
Video
State halts releasing locations of active outbreaks a week after initially releasing them
The hunt is on for deer in Kansas