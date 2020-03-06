Daily Pledge Sponsored By Debackers 3-10-20

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Cute Kid
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Our News Team
Top Stories
SXSW CANCELED: 2020 festival will not be held amid COVID-19 concerns
Top Stories
Former TCF employee sentenced for unlawful sexual relations with an inmate
Windy but very warm weekend ahead
Man convicted in May 2019 north Topeka stabbing
Three people die in a two-vehicle crash in Harvey County
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
All12 Courtside
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Top Stories
Tiger still not ready, will miss The Players Championship
Top Stories
Ball kids to wear gloves, not touch towels at Indian Wells
NBA fines Cuban $500,000, sends teams memo on proper conduct
Yanks’ Judge has broken rib, no set time on return to lineup
Alabama’s 5-star freshman QB getting acclimated to college
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Remarkable Women
Kansas Lottery
Buy Local
Visit NOTO
Visit Lawrence
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
Highway patrol identifies suspect involved in trooper shooting
Top Stories
Washburn University invites High School Juniors for campus tours
Video
Top Stories
Crunch Fitness Opens Today
Video
Crunch Fitness celebrates grand opening
Video
Local nutritionist shares ideas for delicious, healthy ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Video
Infinite Source Church brings 51st Spirit, Mind & Body Fair to Topeka
Video
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Page 2
Advice
Book Reviews
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Living
Movie Reviews
Riddle Video
Search
Search
Search
Daily Pledge Sponsored By Debackers 3-10-20
Pledge Of Allegiance
Posted:
Mar 6, 2020 / 03:11 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 6, 2020 / 03:11 PM CST
Trending Stories
Man convicted in May 2019 north Topeka stabbing
Sign up for ‘Real ID’ without DMV thanks to Kansas Department of Revenue & Shawnee County
Highway patrol identifies suspect involved in trooper shooting
Former TCF employee sentenced for unlawful sexual relations with an inmate
Weather