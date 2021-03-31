Healthcare hero in Emporia working to keep students healthy during pandemic

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – An Emporia healthcare hero is working to keep students healthy during the pandemic.

Jennifer Arndt is a wife, mom of three, and a dedicated school nurse. She wears a lot of different hats every day but has taken on even more since COVID hit, like contact tracing and checking on families in isolation.

Her favorite part about the job is the relationships she has with her students and is excited for the day they’re all back in the school like normal.

“Whenever you do have the opportunity of having the kids in your office and you’re interacting with them, you really know how important that is and how special it is,” Arndt said.

Her co-worker Barbara Austin says that sort of dedication is the reason she nominated Arndt as a KSNT Remarkable Woman.

“Working the weekends, she’s working the nights, like she said she’s always on the phone, even at home. I’ve just seen how hard she works and it’s just non-stop,” Austin said.