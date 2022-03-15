TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman is using her religion and education to help others.

Meet Sue Wilke. She’s been involved in several different programs and organizations that work to make the community a better place. One of those organizations is the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) which is a professional women’s group that helps women finish their education.

“We helped out one woman who had six children, and no husband,” Wilke said. “She was struggling with trying to finish her education so she could raise her kids. That was quite an experience for all of us. She really appreciated it. She was so appreciative. She was a delightful woman.”

Wilke and her husband Richard are also involved with NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association), another organization that raises money for Alzheimer’s research.

“Well I don’t consider myself a big part, maybe a little part,” Wilke said. “I’m pleased to be the small part that I am. Enjoyed it, enjoyed it very much. Its rewarding to do these things.”

Wilke points to her extensive education, history teaching and commitment to religion that motivates her to give back to the Topeka community. Her husband is proud to stand by her side.

“To support her, glorifies me because she’s doing things that she enjoys doing,” Richard said. “She’s occupied. She’s helping the community. She enjoys helping people so that makes me feel warm inside and happy. Happy for her.”