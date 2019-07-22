Skip to content
KSNT
Topeka
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Ask Kim warns against cosmetic ‘horror’
Top Stories
Parents told they could lose kids over unpaid school lunches
Jogger finds man’s body in Missouri River in northeast Kansas
8 injured following lightning strike at Florida beach, 1 struck directly
2 officers hurt in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Kansas
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Top Stories
Falcons open camp with questions about hiring of Durkin
Top Stories
Peaty, Hosszu extend dominance at world swim championships
Horton applauded by fellow swimmers for stand against Sun
Gausman makes strong return from IL as Braves beat Nats 7-1
LEADING OFF: Skaggs’ funeral, White Sox debut full netting
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Local Snapshots
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Report It!
<a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/zkeyj5x1w2m2n4/"> </a>