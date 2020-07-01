Antenna users: Time to rescan

Several local stations are making FCC mandated changes that will require over the air TV antenna users to rescan their TV’s on or after July 3rd in order to continue to receive local channels. Cable, Dish, and streaming subscribers can disregard this request.

To rescan, use your remote and:

Click on Menu ;

; Go to the Channels tab and click enter or OK:

tab and click enter or OK: Click on Scan Channels or Find Channels to start the scanning process.

If you encounter difficulties with this process, press the Set Up or Menu button on your remote control. If you are still having difficulties, please see the below instructions for different TV manufacturers on how to scan and setup your television.

Adding HD Channels to VIZIO

With your VIZIO remote, make sure you have the TV input selected and press the input button;

selected and press the input button; Press the MENU button, and the menu should appear;

button, and the menu should appear; Using the arrow keys (the keys surrounding the OK, Menu or Logo button on the remote) navigate until you find the TV TUNER MENU ;

; Use the arrow keys to highlight Tuner Mode , which should be the first option on the menu. Select cable (for any cable or coaxial connection);

, which should be the first option on the menu. Select cable (for any cable or coaxial connection); Once the option is highlighted, you should be able to change it using the arrows.

Once you confirm that the Tuner Mode is set correctly, highlight the Auto Search option and press the right arrow. Your television will scan for all available channels. Let it finish completely.

is set correctly, highlight the option and press the right arrow. Your television will scan for all available channels. Let it finish completely. The scan usually takes 5-10 minutes; Once the scan is complete, you should be able to surf channels normally with the HD channels available as well.

Adding HD Channels to Samsung

Open the TV’s menu and select Channel Setup or Channel s;

s; Select the Auto Store or Automatic Scan option by scrolling with the channel buttons;

option by scrolling with the channel buttons; Press the Enter button to begin the scan. The TV will scan for all available channels including HD;

Once complete, the HD channels should be available.

Adding HD Channels to Westinghouse

Find the model number of your television, usually located on the back of your set. There are two tuners: QAM and ATSC ;

of your television, usually located on the back of your set. ; QAM is supported by UConn and used strictly for digital cable. ATSC is not supported by UConn;

Check your televisions’ user manual to see if you have the proper tuner; If you don’t have the QAM tuner , you can either return the TV set for one that has the correct tuner or get a digital adapter;

, you can either return the TV set for one that has the correct tuner or get a digital adapter; If you have the correct tuner, go to your television’s menu and choose Cable/Antenna set up;

set up; Find the menu function for Channel Auto-Scan ;

; Select Auto-Scan , which will send the set into auto channel mode; this could take up to 30 minutes;

, which will send the set into auto channel mode; this could take up to 30 minutes; Once completed, the Auto-Scan message goes away and the HD channels should be present.

Adding HD Channels to LG

Press Menu on the remote control/TV set;

on the remote control/TV set; Select Setup on the menu and press OK;

on the menu and press OK; Select Auto-Tunin g and press OK;

g and press OK; Select Start and then press OK; The television will begin to search all available bands for channels. You don’t have to choose if you are using cable or antenna because the TV searches for both OTA analog and digital signals.

Adding HD Channels to Sony

Press Menu on the remote control/TV set;

on the remote control/TV set; Select Setup on the menu and press OK;

on the menu and press OK; Press Enter and you should see an option to scan the available channels for cable;

and you should see the available channels for cable; Select Start and then press OK. Once completed, the HD channels should be present.

Other Manufacturers