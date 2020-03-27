Restaurant Guide

Please remember that we try to maintain this information and keep it up to date, things are changing quickly. It is always the best idea to call and make certain your local restaurants are keeping their hours and what they are offering is the same. We’re all in this together!

Manhattan
Coco BolosCarry-Out and Delivery (785) 537-4700
Colbert HillsCarry-Out (785) 776-6475
Cox Bros. BBQDrive-thru, Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 539-0770
Kite’s Carry-Out (785) 776-4300
WingstopCarry-Out and Delivery (785) 320-5600
Topeka
Abigail’s Grill and BarCarry-Out (785) 246-6866
A-Hann Thai RestaurantCarry-Out (785) 435-8555
AJ’s NY PizzeriaCarry-Out (785) 861-7000
Amigo’s Mexican RestaurantCarry-Out (785) 862-0255
Annie’s PlaceCarry-Out (785) 273-0848
Applebee’s Grill and BarCarry -Out (785) 272-3664
Blackbird Expresso Bar and BistroCarry-Out (785) 271-8188
Blind Tiger Brewery & RestaurantCarry-Out (785) 267-2739
Blue MooseCarry-Out and Delivery (785) 272-6000
Cafe Barnabas Curbside (785) 806-4999
Chez Yasu French RestaurantCarry-Out (785) 357-1003
Chuck E. CheeseCarry-Out and Delivery (785) 272-7306
Dickeys Barbecue PitDrive-thu, Carry-Out, Delivery, EatStreet, DoorDash, GrubHub (785) 215-8215
El MezcalCarry-Out (785) 357-0956
El Mezcal IICarry-Out (785) 228-9225
Gambino’s PizzaCarry-Out and Delivery (785) 286-0770
Hazel Hill ChocolateCarry-Out, Curbside, Delivery, Shipping – $3.00 for orders over $10.00 and free delivery for orders over $25.00. (785) 215-8883
Henry T’sCarry-Out (785) 233-9333
Herman’s Meat and SmokehouseCarry-Out (785) 273-8481
Hog Wild Pit-Bar-BQCarry-Out (785) 783-7071
Iron Rail BrewingCarry-Out and Delivery (785) 215-8123
Jose PeppersCarry-Out (785) 783-8100
Kiku Japanese SteakhouseCarry-Out (785) 272-6633
LaRocca’s PizzaCarry-Out and Delivery, EatStreet, GrubHub, Seamless (785) 861-7141
Longhorn SteakhouseCarry-Out (785) 228-9900
Margaritas Jalisco 17thCarry-Out and Delivery (785) 234-1500
Margaritas Jalisco NorthCarry-Out and Delivery (785) 408-5833
NIB’s House Of CoffeeDrive-thru (785) 232-0772
Oriental ExpressDrive-thu, Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 271-2308
The PadDrive-thu, Carry Out, EatStreet (785) 234-5956
Paisano’s RistoranteCarry-Out and Delivery (785) 273-0100
Senor BurritosCarry-Out, Curbside, EatStreet (785) 408-1886
The ShackCarry-Out (785) 226-4571
SpanglesDrive-thru Only
Tacos El SolCarry-Out (785) 232-2556
Taco VillaCarry-Out (785) 272-8030
Tammy’s Billard Airport RestaurantCarry-Out (785)232-3669
Tequilas MexicanCarry-Out (785) 228-1222 Brookwood, (785) 478-5663 NW Elm
Topeka PizzaCarry-Out and Delivery (785) 273-4444
Townsite Cafe Carry-Out (785) 233-5883
Victoria’s BarCarry-Out and Curbside (785) 862-0776
Yuki RestaurantCarry-Out (785) 271-7878

