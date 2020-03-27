Restaurant Guide

Please remember that we try to maintain this information and keep it up to date, things are changing quickly. It is always the best idea to call and make certain your local restaurants are keeping their hours and what they are offering is the same. We’re all in this together!
If you’d like your restaurant listed below, please click below and fill out the form on the next page.
|Manhattan
|Coco Bolos
|Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 537-4700
|Colbert Hills
|Carry-Out (785) 776-6475
|Cox Bros. BBQ
|Drive-thru, Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 539-0770
|Kite’s
|Carry-Out (785) 776-4300
|Wingstop
|Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 320-5600
|Topeka
|Abigail’s Grill and Bar
|Carry-Out (785) 246-6866
|A-Hann Thai Restaurant
|Carry-Out (785) 435-8555
|AJ’s NY Pizzeria
|Carry-Out (785) 861-7000
|Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant
|Carry-Out (785) 862-0255
|Annie’s Place
|Carry-Out (785) 273-0848
|Applebee’s Grill and Bar
|Carry -Out (785) 272-3664
|Blackbird Expresso Bar and Bistro
|Carry-Out (785) 271-8188
|Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant
|Carry-Out (785) 267-2739
|Blue Moose
|Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 272-6000
|Cafe Barnabas
|Curbside (785) 806-4999
|Chez Yasu French Restaurant
|Carry-Out (785) 357-1003
|Chuck E. Cheese
|Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 272-7306
|Dickeys Barbecue Pit
|Drive-thu, Carry-Out, Delivery, EatStreet, DoorDash, GrubHub (785) 215-8215
|El Mezcal
|Carry-Out (785) 357-0956
|El Mezcal II
|Carry-Out (785) 228-9225
|Gambino’s Pizza
|Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 286-0770
|Hazel Hill Chocolate
|Carry-Out, Curbside, Delivery, Shipping – $3.00 for orders over $10.00 and free delivery for orders over $25.00. (785) 215-8883
|Henry T’s
|Carry-Out (785) 233-9333
|Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse
|Carry-Out (785) 273-8481
|Hog Wild Pit-Bar-BQ
|Carry-Out (785) 783-7071
|Iron Rail Brewing
|Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 215-8123
|Jose Peppers
|Carry-Out (785) 783-8100
|Kiku Japanese Steakhouse
|Carry-Out (785) 272-6633
|LaRocca’s Pizza
|Carry-Out and Delivery, EatStreet, GrubHub, Seamless (785) 861-7141
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|Carry-Out (785) 228-9900
|Margaritas Jalisco 17th
|Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 234-1500
|Margaritas Jalisco North
|Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 408-5833
|NIB’s House Of Coffee
|Drive-thru (785) 232-0772
|Oriental Express
|Drive-thu, Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 271-2308
|The Pad
|Drive-thu, Carry Out, EatStreet (785) 234-5956
|Paisano’s Ristorante
|Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 273-0100
|Senor Burritos
|Carry-Out, Curbside, EatStreet (785) 408-1886
|The Shack
|Carry-Out (785) 226-4571
|Spangles
|Drive-thru Only
|Tacos El Sol
|Carry-Out (785) 232-2556
|Taco Villa
|Carry-Out (785) 272-8030
|Tammy’s Billard Airport Restaurant
|Carry-Out (785)232-3669
|Tequilas Mexican
|Carry-Out (785) 228-1222 Brookwood, (785) 478-5663 NW Elm
|Topeka Pizza
|Carry-Out and Delivery (785) 273-4444
|Townsite Cafe
|Carry-Out (785) 233-5883
|Victoria’s Bar
|Carry-Out and Curbside (785) 862-0776
|Yuki Restaurant
|Carry-Out (785) 271-7878