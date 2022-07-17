Are ASUS or Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems best?

Recently, more customers have been upgrading from traditional Wi-Fi routers to more modern mesh Wi-Fi systems. Mesh systems come with multiple nodes that form a single Wi-Fi network, and they offer larger coverage with high-quality connection. ASUS and Eero are two of the leading names in mesh Wi-Fi, competing with brands such as Google and Gryphon. There are advantages to both, but ASUS is better for those desiring speed and customization, whereas Eero excels at stability and accessibility.

ASUS mesh Wi-Fi system

ASUS has been carving out a niche in the mesh network market with their impressive AiMesh technology, which has been well-received by customers. ASUS sells a variety of mesh Wi-Fi systems at different speeds, meaning there are options across the price spectrum.

ASUS mesh Wi-Fi Pros

ASUS systems offer high speeds at an affordable cost, making them a great bang for your buck. ASUS also produces more fully featured and customizable systems than many of its competitors, and these systems have dedicated backhaul, which refers to the transferring of data between the internet and other networks. This can lead to better data transfer between multiple devices, and it’s helpful if you have a large living space with multiple floors.

ASUS mesh systems support the creation of multiple SSIDs, meaning that you can create separate Wi-Fi networks using the same system. This is particularly attractive if you want certain people in your area of coverage to have more security permissions than others. For example, guests in your living space can log into a guest Wi-Fi network for internet browsing alone, whereas those living with you can access a network that connects them to devices such as printers. This is also a useful feature if you have a business and want customers to have access to a dedicated guest network.

ASUS systems offer a multitude of configuration options, and there are fantastic parental controls and internet security settings. AiMesh also lets you combine multiple routers into one network. This means that ASUS routers can essentially serve as individual nodes in a single mesh system, which is especially advantageous for those who already have an ASUS router.

ASUS mesh Wi-Fi Cons

The high level of customization offered by ASUS also means that setup is more complicated, and the ASUS router app isn’t as streamlined as Eero’s app. This makes ASUS less accessible to those unfamiliar with mesh Wi-Fi.

Despite ASUS’s higher max speeds, ASUS systems are more prone to interference than their Eero counterparts. Because of this, interruptions are more likely with ASUS than Eero. ASUS’ support of multiple SSIDs also means that performance and reliability could suffer if you choose to create additional wireless interfaces.

Best ASUS mesh Wi-Fi systems

One of ASUS’s best models is the ASUS Zen Wi-Fi AX6600 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System, which is a two-pack Wi-Fi 6 option that can cover up to 5,500 square feet. These nodes have three standard LAN ports as well as a more deluxe WAN port. This is an incredibly useful feature if you plan on connecting multiple wired devices to your network.

The ASUS Zen Wi-Fi AX Mini is a great three-pack alternative that covers up to 4,800 square feet and has two LAN ports on the main router and one port on each of the nodes.

Eero mesh Wi-Fi system

Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems use Eero’s patented TrueMesh technology, which is known for superior reliability. Like ASUS, Eero sells several unique systems designed to accommodate different needs and living situations.

Eero mesh Wi-Fi Pros

Above all, Eero excels at producing a stable connection free of interference or interruptions. This means that you’re less likely to lose connection during movie night or run into slow downloads when you need to access important files. While Eero doesn’t let you create multiple SSIDs, the dedication to a single network ensures a smoother connection. Customers who prefer consistency over max speeds will love Eero systems.

Eero’s full-duplex mesh is also good at adapting to issues that your network may face; if one channel has an issue, the network will seamlessly access one of the other networks, adding to Eero’s reliability.

Eero also covers more square feet than ASUS. The Eero Pro 6 covers up to 6,000 feet, beating out ASUS’s AX6600 system, which covers 5,500 feet. Customers have also reported getting good connection even outside their home, meaning it’s possible to access your network while on your porch or patio. The Eero Pro 6 comes with three nodes so that you can easily customize your network distribution.

Furthermore, Eero’s app and setup process is considered to be superior to ASUS’. The app is straightforward with a great user interface, and it’s simple to get your Eero network up and running.

Eero mesh Wi-Fi Cons

Eero’s max speeds are lower than ASUS’, and the Eero Pro 6 is an AX4200 system, meaning it isn’t as high-performing as ASUS’s AX6600 option. In addition, Eero’s nodes come with two ethernet ports as opposed to the four on ASUS’s AX6600. This will be a disadvantage if you frequently use wired connections.

A lack of customization options is the major downside to Eero’s streamlined setup. TrueMesh only lets you create one network, which may be a dealbreaker to those looking to create multiple SSIDs .

Best Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems

At a competitive price, the Eero Pro 6 is Eero’s best Wi-Fi 6 system thanks to its powerful coverage, and it can also serve as a Zigbee smart home hub.

The Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router is a more affordable option for those who need to cover a smaller area.

Should you get an ASUS mesh Wi-Fi system or an Eero mesh Wi-Fi system?

ASUS and Eero each make top-shelf mesh systems that will likely improve your internet experience, but the differences between the two brands is clear. ASUS is best for those who need high speeds and the ability to create multiple networks, while Eero is the right choice if you need a reliable and streamlined network.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Henry McKeand writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.