Which mattress toppers are best?

A good mattress topper can mean the difference between a restful night’s sleep and tossing and turning. More economical than buying a new mattress, finding the right mattress topper can dramatically transform your sleeping experience, offering more comfort, ergonomic support and temperature regulation. If you’re looking for a highly rated, all-purpose mattress topper, the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme 3-inch Mattress Topper is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a mattress topper

Material

Toppers are usually made with a simple cotton shell stuffed with a variety of materials, including down-alternative materials, wool, gel and memory foam. Each has its pros and cons. Cotton mattress toppers with comforter-like fill are the least expensive option and are easy to care for. Wool has temperature-regulating qualities and can feel surprisingly cool in warmer weather. Gel and memory foam toppers are in style, but they can be expensive compared to the other options.

Whether you sleep hot or cold

If you always find yourself kicking off covers, you’ll want to be careful about your choice of mattress topper. Wool is probably the best choice for the hot sleeper. Although we associate wool with heat (like the kind caused by itchy sweaters), wool toppers are actually hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating and luxurious to sleep on. If you lean to the colder side, the heat-trapping qualities of memory foam may be a good choice for you.

Whether you like a firmer or softer feel

A simple cotton shell with down-alternative fill can give you some support over a firm mattress without creating a you-shaped hole you’ll sink into. If you like a really fluffy bed that conforms to your shape, memory foam or gel is the topper for you, with wool close behind.

What to look for in a quality mattress topper

Washability

Like all bedding, mattress toppers require care. A cotton/down alternative topper is probably the easiest to care for, as it goes right in the washing machine and dryer like a comforter does. If you’re looking for a memory foam or gel mattress topper, be sure it has a washable cover and wash it regularly. Wool is not easily washable, so read the fine print for your specific topper. Some suggest you air it out in the sunshine to refresh it. Others require dry cleaning.

Full casing or true topper

One way to extend the life of your mattress is to fully encase it with a dust-mite-repellent cover that keeps it clean. Some toppers are a combination casing/topper, to address two needs at once. If your topper doesn’t fully encase your mattress, consider a separate case that will protect your mattress from bedbugs, dust mites and allergens and layer your topper over that.

Pocket depth

Newer mattresses are taller than older ones, as a rule, and a topper adds even more height. Be sure that the topper you buy has a pocket depth that will allow it to fit snugly over your mattress. Also note that your fitted sheet will have to cover more height once you add a topper, so you may need to upgrade your sheets if you opt for a topper taller than an inch.

How much you can expect to spend on a mattress topper

Inexpensive, cotton/polyester-filled toppers cost about $50 for a queen-sized bed, while memory foam and wool toppers will be at least $500.

Mattress topper FAQ

How high a mattress topper should I get?

A. This is a matter of personal preference, although a few rules of thumb apply. Side sleepers tend to do best with taller toppers with a lot of give, such as those made of latex or gel. You can find latex and gel toppers up to 3 inches high, which offers plenty of room for your body to be cradled while sleeping on your side. Back sleepers benefit from the pillowy feel of a cotton/polyester-filled topper. Just an inch of padding on these toppers will reduce undue pressure on the spine or joints. It will also prevent you from feeling like you’re sinking too far into the mattress topper.

How long do mattress toppers last?

A. Cotton/polyester toppers can last up to five years with proper care. Wool toppers are intended to be long-term purchases and will retain their shape for 20 years or more, provided you care for it properly. Latex will break down after around four years, while a memory foam topper may start to show its wear as early as 18 months after initial use. Because of this, latex toppers will most likely need to be replaced within three years.

What’s the best mattress topper to buy?

Top mattress topper

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme 3-inch Mattress Topper

What you need to know: Made by a well-known name in mattresses, this tall topper makes nearly any mattress as relaxing as a memory foam one.

What you’ll love: The cover removes easily and is washable, so it’s a cinch to keep this topper clean.

What you should consider: Memory foam mattress toppers tend to trap heat, so if you get hot during the night, this may not be the topper for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top mattress topper for the money

Minoroty Extra-Thick Mattress Topper Down Alternative Mattress Topper

What you need to know: This inexpensive down alternative mattress topper offers a plush, comfy experience without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: The quilting keeps the fill in place, unlike other down alternative toppers, for which bunching is an issue. Washes easily and keeps its shape even after a tumble in the dryer.

What you should consider: Although at 2.5 inches this is tall for a polyfill topper, it doesn’t reach the heights or provide the floaty feel of memory foam or latex.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sleep & Beyond 60-inch by 80-inch Washable Wool Mattress Topper

What you need to know: If you’re sensitive to down or other allergens but are drawn to the idea of a fully natural mattress topper, wool is a great alternative.

What you’ll love: The British Shropshire wool in this topper has a natural loft of about 1.5 inches and, unlike many wool toppers, is machine-washable.

What you should consider: If you’re sensitive to smells, note that wool toppers can retain their woolly smell. Many find the scent pleasant and calming, but it’s not pleasant for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

