Which mid-century modern shower curtain is best?

Mid-century modern has been trending for the last 10 years in interior design, and it looks like it’s here to stay. The austere and simple style is perfect in bathrooms due to its mix of natural woods and colors that radiate peaceful energy. But there’s nothing like a glaring-white vinyl shower curtain to cramp your mid-century modern style. Luckily, there are a number of well-made, mid-century modern shower curtains out there to strengthen your home’s aesthetic.

Our top pick is the Mid-Century Minimalistic Geometric Shower Curtain for its minimalist pattern and versatile tone. But depending on your taste, you’ll want to review all your options before making your decision.

What to know before you buy a mid-century modern shower curtain

What is mid-century modern?

Mid-century modern decor has exploded in popular culture recently, but it dates all the way back to the post-war period in the U.S. (hence the name). Mid-century modernism is known for its understated aesthetic. Furniture and accessories have simple forms, mixing organic shapes with clean, geometric lines. There isn’t a lot of ornamentation either. Mid-century modernism also uses a lot of natural, muted colors like blues, greens, siennas and grays. Pastels are typically reserved for accents.

Mid-century modern bathroom decor

If you’re looking to style your mid-century modern-shower curtain, you’ll want to decorate your bathroom to match. Natural woods like teak, oak and rosewood are common mid-century modern materials that will play nicely with whatever shower curtain you choose. Patterned tiling, marble tops and gold or brass accents are also key for achieving that mid-century modern look.

What makes a shower curtain mid-century modern?

Because there was no mid-century modern art movement, it can be a little more difficult to find two-dimensional designs that match this aesthetic. Many decorators and retailers have started making their own mid-century modern graphics. But if you’re looking for something a little more period correct — and less artificial — you can’t go wrong with the art styles popular at the same time as this historic interior design movement.

Look to abstract expressionism, art deco and minimalism for inspiration. Designs that use geometric patterns and a limited color palette can go a long way in this regard. Splatters and eccentric patterns can also work if they’re toned down by the surrounding decor. Lastly, minimalist graphic representations, especially of plant life, can pair well with mid-century modern decor.

What to look for in a quality mid-century modern shower curtain

Size

Depending on your bathroom layout and bathtub shape, you might need a non-standard-sized shower curtain. Most shower curtains are 72 by 72 inches and are sized to fully cover one long edge of your bathtub. If you have more than one side exposed, you will need an extra-wide shower curtain, which measures anywhere between 108-180 inches. If you have high ceilings, on the other hand, an extra-long shower curtain of 84 inches or more will be necessary.

Material

Most shower curtains are made from the following three materials, which will affect their durability and affordability:

Cotton: This is the most luxurious material. They also last the longest and can be machine-washed, but they are prone to mold and mildew as they aren’t water-resistant.

This is the most luxurious material. They also last the longest and can be machine-washed, but they are prone to mold and mildew as they aren’t water-resistant. Vinyl: Vinyl is the cheapest material and doesn’t require a lot of maintenance. It’s completely water-resistant, so you wont need a liner. They’re easy to clean with the right cleaner.

Vinyl is the cheapest material and doesn’t require a lot of maintenance. It’s completely water-resistant, so you wont need a liner. They’re easy to clean with the right cleaner. Polyester: Polyester offers a middle ground between the other two materials. You get the thick, luxurious fabric of cotton with the water resistance of vinyl. They do need routine washing but also eliminate the need for a shower-curtain liner.

Grommets vs. hooks

Shower curtains can be installed either via grommets or hooks. Grommets are reinforced circular openings sewn into the top of the curtain. These allow you to slide the curtain directly onto your shower-curtain rod, but are more prone to bunching. Hooks grab the grommets of the shower curtain and attach to your curtain ride with rings. These slide easier than grommets alone and allow you to flatten your curtain out more.

How much you can expect to spend on a mid-century modern shower curtain

Shower curtains are usually $10-$40 depending on the material and size. If you want a high-quality, custom print, the cost can go up to as much as $80.

Mid-century modern shower curtain FAQ

How should I clean my shower curtain?

A. Mold and mildew cleaner will work on vinyl. Both polyester and cotton can and should be washed once a month – check its tag to ensure it is machine-washable.

Do I need a shower curtain liner?

A. Cotton is the only material that requires a shower-curtain liner, but that doesn’t mean you should use one for vinyl or polyester. A liner is a cheap way to help prevent the build up of mold and mildew on your shower curtain. These can also limit the amount of water that splashes out onto your floors, which can lead to significant structural damage over time.

What’s the best mid-century modern shower curtain to buy?

Top mid-century modern shower curtain

Mid-Century Minimalistic Geometric Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This classy, minimalist shower curtain features a simple pattern perfect for any mid-century modern bathroom.

What you’ll love: It’s made of durable, low-wrinkle woven polyester. It’s printed with an eco-friendly dye sublimation process. The 12 hook holes are reinforced and this is a star seller.

What you should consider: Adding a waterproof liner is advised.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top mid-century modern shower curtain for the money

Funnytree Mid-Century Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: Geometric patterning and pastel shapes combine with minimalist plant graphics for a contemporary take on the mid-century modern shower curtain.

What you’ll love: It’s 100% polyester, machine-washable and water-resistant. The curtain is finely stitched with tearproof grommets for added durability and comes with 12 hooks.

What you should consider: The shower curtain only comes in 72 by 72 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ullihome Yellow & Beige Mid-Century Modern Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This elegant, golden geometric print shower curtain is a classic rendition of a timeless mid-century modern motif.

What you’ll love: Handmade from woven polyester, this is a high-budget, high-end option for your mid-century modern bathroom. It’s 71 by 74 inches and printed with eco-friendly ink. Comes with small grommets for a hook installation.

What you should consider: You have to buy the hooks separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

