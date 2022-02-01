Which pink makeup bag is best?

A pink makeup bag is a wise investment if you’re looking for a new way to store cosmetics and other beauty items. It’s bright and easy to find in handbags and luggage, and it’s a colorful upgrade to traditional black cosmetics cases.

There are dozens, if not hundreds of pink makeup bags available, from handbag-sized bags to deluxe organizers. Narwey Hanging Cosmetic Organizer, for example, is a best-selling travel bag that has over a dozen pockets, including a dedicated compartment for brushes.

What to know before you buy a pink makeup bag

Popular types of makeup bags

Many makeup bags are available, ranging from tiny cases that hold only lipstick and a mirror to jumbo organizers that hold entire cosmetics collections. Finding the right one boils down to selecting a design that covers your storage needs.

What you should store inside makeup bags

Cosmetics bags are ideal for storing lipstick, makeup compacts and mini mirrors. Depending on their design, they may be suitable for storing makeup brushes, manicure tools, menstrual products, medication or contact lens supplies. Some individuals also store dental hygiene or teeth whitening products inside makeup bags.

What to look for in a quality pink makeup bag

Design

No matter the shade or design, pink makeup bags are easy to spot inside most handbags and luggage. Some people invest in pink makeup bags with bold prints, such as florals or geometric designs, so the “pop” inside bags with pink-toned linings. Others are partial to pink makeup bags with embellishments, such as rhinestones or fancy zipper pulls, if they intend to use the bag as a clutch.

Organization

Generally speaking, pink makeup bags fall into two categories: dump bags and bags with organization.

Dump bags have single, spacious compartments that leave ample room for larger items, including bulky foundation bottles or makeup brushes. However, one of the drawbacks of the design is that cosmetics often crash into one another, which may lead to broken compacts.

Other makeup bags may have pockets, compartments or dedicated slots for specific cosmetic items. They’re ideal for individuals who prefer more organization and less chance of damage to compacts. Unfortunately, they tend to be more expensive than most dump bags.

Reliable closure

Almost all makeup bags have one or more zipper closures. Well-made designs will feature durable zippers that open and close smoothly, and ideally, they don’t catch on lining materials. Certain makeup bags have dual-zipper designs, which means compartments open fully and offer more visibility.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink makeup bag

Small, simple pink makeup bags cost $10 and below. Larger bags with more storage space and organization features, including many travel bags, cost $15-$30. Most deluxe makeup bags range from $25-$75.

Pink makeup bag FAQ

How do I clean a pink makeup bag?

A. Makeup bags made with synthetic materials, such as polyurethane, can be wiped down with gentle soap and water. Those made with natural materials, including cotton or canvas, may require spot cleaning or machine washing. To keep stains and cleaning to a minimum, you can also spray the makeup bag with Scotchgard.

What is a TSA-approved makeup bag?

A. TSA-approved makeup bags are quart-sized and hold makeup and beauty products packaged in 3.4-ounce containers or smaller. The bags are transparent so that security agents can inspect them quickly and efficiently. While most TSA-approved makeup bags are marked accordingly, it’s best to compare them to current bag regulations at the TSA website.

What are the best pink makeup bags to buy?

Top pink makeup bag

Narwey Hanging Cosmetic Organizer in Pink Flower

What you need to know: Besides a fun floral design, this popular travel makeup bag boasts a high level of organization and durability.

What you’ll love: The hanging organizer has room for full-size makeup brushes and skincare products. It has several smaller mesh compartments for cosmetics. When opened, the bag offers full visibility of every item, making it a popular choice for travel or everyday use.

What you should consider: It’s not ideal for carrying larger items, such as bulky hairbrushes or aerosol cans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pink makeup bag for money

BAGSMART Waterproof Cosmetic Bag in Pink

What you need to know: Given its space-savvy design, this cosmetic bag is ideal for storing the bare essentials in smaller handbags.

What you’ll love: The bag has an attractive quilted design made with water-repellent material. It’s durably made with a reliable zipper. While it only measures approximately 8.7 by 5.5 inches, it’s enough room to store a few lipsticks and compacts.

What you should consider: It’s too small to hold full-size makeup brushes, and some people feel the zipper tassel is an unnecessary detail.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gonex Small Makeup Bag in Coral Pink

What you need to know: This small makeup bag has a structured design that protects cosmetics and is easy to pack inside bags and luggage.

What you’ll love: It’s made with waterproof polyurethane and protects contents from moisture exposure. The bag offers modest organization with a few side pockets. It’s also one of few affordable makeup bags that comes in a gift box.

What you should consider: The lining is sateen, and it’s prone to makeup stains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

