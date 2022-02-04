Which tall laundry hamper is best?

Laundry is a necessary part of life. It may not be the most enjoyable task, but it doesn’t have to be the most challenging either. Laundry hampers help keep dirty laundry out of sight and even make it easier to sort your dark and light clothing.

Tall laundry hampers are ideal for busy households, especially if it seems like the washing machine is running all the time. They hold a lot of clothes, and many have detachable liners for easy transport to the laundry room. One of the top choices is the BirdRock Oversized Hamper with Liner because of its high-end style and dual-hamper design.

What to know before you buy a tall laundry hamper

They hold a lot of laundry

Tall laundry hampers work well for busy households or any home that tends to do a lot of laundry. No one wants to see clothes piling up on a regular basis. Because tall laundry hampers hold a lot of clothes, you won’t have to worry about a hamper overflowing with dirty laundry. Most tall laundry hampers hold between four to five loads of laundry.

Fits in with your home decor

Laundry baskets and pop-up nylon hampers work well for traveling back and forth between the house and a laundromat. But tall laundry hampers should stay in one place. Since laundry hampers usually stay in a bedroom or bathroom, they need to look stylish while still being functional. Look for tall laundry hampers that will go well with the decor already in your home.

Easier to sort laundry

Many tall laundry hampers come with multiple compartments that allow you to separate your clothes prior to washing. Some even have removable liners that double as laundry bags, so you can carry them to the laundry room easily. The extra space you’ll get in a tall laundry hamper will help you efficiently sort your clothes and make laundry day go faster.

What to look for in a quality tall laundry hamper

Lid

It may sound simple, but a sturdy laundry hamper lid is an important accessory. A good lid keeps dirty laundry hidden from eyesight, but it also can keep small children and pets from getting into the laundry. Some lids come with latches or magnetic clips to ensure they stay closed. You may want to find lids that stay open when you are using them so you don’t have to keep pushing them open. You want to be able to easily sort laundry with both hands.

Handles

While most tall laundry hampers should stay in one place, there are some that you may need to carry throughout the house or to another floor. In those situations, look for tall laundry hampers with handles, so it’s easy to take them from one room to the next.

Material

Tall laundry hampers are made from fabric, woven material or wood. A few are made out of plastic. Fabric and woven hampers are lightweight but sturdy. Woven hampers look especially stylish. Wooden hampers may fit your home’s décor, but they can be heavy and less water-resistant. Plastic hampers work well for those who don’t want to spend a lot of money and care more about functionality.

Ventilation

Laundry hampers sometimes retain moisture and odors, especially if members of your household work out or stay active. To help control moisture and odor, look for tall laundry hampers with some kind of ventilation. Fabric and woven hampers have enough space to let air flow through.

How much you can expect to spend on a tall laundry hamper

Tall laundry hampers vary in price depending on the material, the number of compartments and liners. Fabric and wood fiber hampers cost between $20-$50, while high-end hampers made of wood or woven materials run $50-$200 or more.

Tall laundry hamper FAQ

What is the difference between a laundry basket and a hamper?

A. Many people use the terms interchangeably, but a laundry basket is typically a plastic or woven container used to carry laundry between rooms. A laundry hamper is stationary and is part of the overall decor of a bathroom or bedroom.

Can I put wet clothes in my laundry hamper?

A. It’s best to avoid putting damp clothes in your hamper, so you should put wet clothes in the laundry room. However, if you do occasionally need to put damper clothes in the hamper, look for a hamper with slates or a woven pattern that allows air to flow through. This design can expedite drying and prevent odors.

What are the best tall laundry hampers to buy?

Top tall laundry hamper

BirdRock Oversized Hamper with Liners

What you need to know: This premium tall laundry hamper is handwoven and features two lined compartments for easy sorting.

What you’ll love: Standing over 2 feet tall, this dual-compartment hamper holds up to four loads of laundry. Each compartment has a removable and washable liner bag for easy delivery to your laundry room. The handwoven design is unique and stylish.

What you should consider: This hamper is by far the most expensive and takes up a lot of room.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top tall laundry hamper for the money

Household Essentials Double Hamper Laundry Sorter

What you need to know: As one of the most affordable multi-compartment hampers in the market, this hamper looks great and offers fantastic functionality.

What you’ll love: There are two compartments with a detachable lid and magnetic flap to help keep clothes secured. It stands 26 inches tall and is durable polyester linen fabric. It easily folds up when not in use.

What you should consider: It is not quite as sturdy as other tall laundry hampers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oceanstar Solid Wood Spa Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: If you need a stylish tall laundry hamper that’s easy to transport, this is a great option. It’s made of very durable wood, too.

What you’ll love: This sturdy hamper stands just over 2 feet tall and has a removable laundry bag. The hamper design features wood slats that allow for airflow. The lid stays open when in use, and the hamper stands just an inch above the floor.

What you should consider: It only has one bag, so you have to do sorting in the laundry room.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

