Which wall heater is best?

Wall heaters are the perfect supplemental heat option. They don’t waste energy by heating rooms you aren’t in, and they heat up fast. It’s easy to pick a heater with more power than you need or that requires more installation know-how than you have.

Avoid these worries by choosing the Heat Storm Wi-Fi Infrared Wall-Mounted Heater. It has minimal installation requirements and is powered by outlet connection rather than intricate wiring. It also comes with a host of features accessible from any smartphone.

What to know before you buy a wall heater

Mounted vs. inset wall heaters

Wall heaters are either affixed to the wall or inserted into the wall after a hole is made.

Mounted heaters are the easiest to install. They are also easy to move from room to room as needed. If you plan to move them around, place your mounts in out-of-the-way areas so they don’t stand out when empty.

Inset heaters are difficult to install. You need to make a suitable hole in your wall — this sounds easy, but in practice, it's difficult enough that you may want to hire a professional. They have the least aesthetic impact, making it worth the hassle for some.

Neither type is prone to cost more or heat more efficiently — feel free to decide based on your needs or aesthetic tastes.

Outlet vs. wiring on a wall heater

Wall heaters are powered by a simple plug or by being hardwired to your power.

Outlet heaters are the simplest to use — just plug them in. Your installation options are limited to being nearby plugs unless you want to have a new plug installed. Most mounted heaters are outlet-powered

Wired heaters need careful installation to your home's wiring. It's strongly advised to hire a professional for this unless you have experience. Most inset heaters require hardwiring.

What to look for in a quality wall heater

Thermostat

Most wall heaters have thermostats to both control the unit and trigger auto-off safety mechanisms. Some low-end heaters have thermostats that measure the unit rather than the room. These will shut the unit down before the room has warmed to your chosen temperature.

Temperature control

Most wall heaters have limited temperature control — they use a manual dial to choose unspecified degrees between low and high settings. Higher-end models may have a digital display, or connect via Wi-Fi to your smartphone, that lets you pick a specific temperature.

Boost and frost

Boost and frost modes are designed with frigid climates in mind.

Boost mode sets your wall heater to blast heat at the highest possible setting for a chosen length of time. After this period ends, the heater returns to thermostat control.

Frost is an energy-saving mode. It triggers your wall heater once the thermostat detects freezing room temperatures. It won't heat the room back up, only keep it above freezing.

How much you can expect to spend on a wall heater

Wall heaters are surprisingly affordable with the best options rarely exceeding $250. Some low-power models cost as little as $50. Midrange picks with more advanced controls usually run $100-$150.

Wall heater FAQ

How much power do I need for a given room?

A. This is a difficult question to answer. There are a few hard to predict variables including how insulated your room is and the various design aspects of a given wall heater. Additionally, most wall heaters relate their power in watts, but wattage isn’t the most accurate method of relating heating power. For example, manufacturers usually give a recommended room size for their heaters. But, an equally high-powered heater may be recommended for a smaller room. Plus, that recommendation may not be enough for your drafty and poorly insulated room, despite being the recommended size. Essentially, try to buy the most powerful heater you can afford unless that heater seems to clearly be too powerful for your intended room.

What’s the difference between convection and radiant heating?

A. Convection heating warms the air around the heater. Radiant heating warms nearby objects. Most wall heaters use convection heating to properly warm an entire room. Low-cost wall heaters may use radiant heating. This may be enough for smaller rooms. Just don’t put anything in front of the heater, or it will be warmed instead of you.

What’s the best wall heater to buy?

Top wall heater

Heat Storm Infrared Wi-Fi Wall Mounted Heater

What you need to know: This is powerful and easy to control.

What you’ll love: It has a 1,500-watt heating element. The exterior gets minimally hot so it’s safe for kids and pets. The design is sleek and noninvasive. It’s powered from an outlet and simple to mount, making it easy to move between rooms.

What you should consider: It can only be operated from the companion app as there are no onboard controls. Some consumers had issues using the app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wall heater for the money

Broan Wall Heater

What you need to know: This inset heater is simple and effective.

What you’ll love: It can be recessed into the wall or surface mounted. It’s available in three models, each with a low- and high-power setting to save energy or heat faster, respectively. The grill directs heat downward for safety and efficiency. The front is baked enamel for durability.

What you should consider: The thermostat gets hot faster than the room — this stops the heater early. Installation is difficult — the product description recommends hiring an electrician.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EconoHome Wall-Mounted Space Heater Panel

What you need to know: This minimalistic pick is perfect for modern-looking homes.

What you’ll love: The flat glass design is gorgeous and noninvasive. It’s available in a huge range of powers and features to fit any budget. The glass is triple reinforced for safety. It can be powered by an outlet or hardwiring. It has a three-year warranty.

What you should consider: The glass can become dangerously hot to the touch. The manufacturer recommends that you use a heat guard, but it is a separate purchase depending on the chosen model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



