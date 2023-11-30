What are the best stocking stuffer gifts for dog lovers?

If there is one thing to know about people who adore dogs, it’s that they love being dog lovers. So why not get the dog lover or pet parent in your life a little something for their holiday stocking that represents who they are inside and out? Gifts for a dog lover don’t have to be big. We rounded up the best stocking stuffers for dog lovers this holiday season — whether you’re looking for dog mom gifts or dog dad gifts, we’ve got you covered on both fronts.

Dog lover jewelry stocking stuffers

JordanLynnsGems Personalized Dog Mom Bangle Bracelet

This cute adjustable bangle features heart-shaped “dog mom,” bone and paw print charms, along with customizable charms stamped with pet names. It’s the perfect Christmas stocking gift for her, made of waterproof stainless steel and aluminum.

Menation Dog Lover Engraved Leather Bracelet

This genuine leather bracelet is the perfect stocking stuffer for dog parents. You can order up to 10 customizable paw print bands representing each fur baby he or she owns. The bracelet itself is adjustable, with three sizes and five color options. The bands are available in plain or gold-plated sterling silver, both of which are waterproof.

ClairesAtlierDesign Actual Pawprint Necklace With Name

This disc pendant is custom-made with a paw print of your choosing on the metal along with the dog’s name. It’s a great gift and comes in gold, rose gold or silver colors. All pendants are nickel-free and hypoallergenic.

AspireCreation Sterling Silver Personalized Dog Ring

This classy signet ring looks great on both men and women. It’s available in ring sizes 4 to 12 with plain silver, gold- or rose gold-plated options. When personalizing the ring, you specify the dog’s name and breed for the customized engraving.

Dog lover stocking stuffers for the kitchen

QTECLOR Mini Silicone Oven Mitts

Available in six colors, this set comes with two mini silicone oven mitts that look like dog faces, with mouths that open and close for grabbing hot plates. The silicone is free of bisphenol A, heat-resistant and machine-washable.

LYWUU Dachshund Dog-Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Molds and Tray

This food-grade silicone ice tray can make nine dachshund-shaped cubes at a time. The flexible tray makes removing pieces easy plus recipients can use the tray to make chocolate molds for parties or gifts.

Fred & Friends Winer Dog Wine Charms

This set comes with six cute wine charms in assorted colors. The charms are shaped to look like sleeping dogs and curl around the base of a wine glass. They are easy to use on any stemmed glassware and just as easy to clean.

Dog lover book and game stocking stuffers

Dog Ate My Mad Libs: World’s Greatest Word Game

This 46-page word game is all about dogs and provides some silly Mad Libs fun for the entire family. It’s lightweight and great for bringing on long trips or to social gatherings. There’s even a cute pug on the cover.

“Underwater Puppies” by Seth Casteel

This stunning 128-page hardcover photo book features adorable and remarkable color photographs of puppies swimming underwater. Featured puppies come in all shapes, sizes and breeds.

How To Speak Dog Cards

This fun set features 100 cards that teach all about dog body language and what it means. It’s the perfect gift for any dog lover looking to understand their furry friend just a little bit better.

We Rate Dogs! The Card Game

Based on the very popular WeRateDogs X (formerly known as Twitter) account, this three- to six-player card game is all about some friendly dog-show competition. The game takes about 45 minutes to play and is suitable for anyone 8 years old or older.

Dog lover stocking stuffers for home and décor

Aurora Mini Flopsie Plush Toy

This soft 8-inch plush golden retriever makes for a perfect deskmate or comforting snuggle companion. It has a sweet little face and beautiful brown eyes that are sure to capture any dog lover’s heart.

WISH HALLY WOOD Labrador Dog Succulent Planter Pot

This white decorative planter is 5.11-by-3.14 inches in size and is designed to look like a lounging little dog. It can be used to hold succulents, paper clips or even loose change.

Primitives by Kathy Word Box Sign — Dogs Welcome

This 10.9-by-3.2-inch wooden sign reads “Dogs Welcome, People Tolerated” in big capital letters. The sign is black with white text and can stand on its own.

ZOOCRAFT Ceramic Miniatures Figurine Pomeranian Dogs Statue

Here is a tiny painted and glazed ceramic Pomeranian figurine. It stands 1.9 inches tall and is beautifully detailed from top to bottom.

WellThreadedUS Custom Pet Ornament

This personalized pet ornament is white with a green holiday wreath design and a custom dog image and name in the center. The ceramic ornament is about 3 inches in diameter and comes with a gold ribbon for hanging.

Dog lover stocking stuffers apparel

Cavertin Women’s Novelty Socks With Gift Box – Dog Mom

These women’s socks are gray with red trim and dog illustrations up and down the sides. One foot reads “I can’t get up now” with “the dog is on my lap” on the other foot. The socks are cotton, nylon and spandex. A festive gift box comes included.

Splash Brothers Unisex Dog Mom Baseball Cap

This lightweight denim baseball cap comes in several styles with “Dog Mom” printed across the front (the “o” in dog is a paw). The hat is adjustable and machine-washable.

Hatphile Dog Mom Dog Dad Knit Hat Beanie

This cozy knit beanie comes with “DOG MOM” or “DOG DAD” written across the front with a faux fur pompom on top. The hat is stretchy and comes in a variety of colors.

Petasaurus Fashionable Schnauzer Lover Scarf

This lovely wrap scarf has a fun schnauzer print. It’s made from a cotton/polyester blend that is both lightweight and comfortable.

