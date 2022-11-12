White elephant gift exchanges work best with six or more people. The minimum number of participants for the exchange to function is four people.

Best white elephant gifts for under $50

If your workplace is having a white elephant gift exchange this holiday season, the pressure is on to find a present that’ll entertain the party while pleasing its recipient. Oftentimes, white elephant parties have a price cap, so you don’t have to break the bank to bring a gift that partygoers will love.

A gag gift will crack up the room, but you can also pick a practical gift that’s a crowd-pleaser. Check out these affordable yet impressive white elephant gifts to bring.

In this article: Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag, Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone and Anker PowerWave II Wireless Charger

Funny gifts

Casofu Burritos Blanket

Taco and burrito lovers can cozy up with this giant throw blanket that’s round like a flour tortilla and patterned like one, too. It’s made with fuzzy, warm fleece, and unlike eating a burrito, it’s easy to keep clean â€” it’s machine-washable.

Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box

For pizza lovers, this box of socks is good for laughs while also offering the recipient something wearable. The four pairs of soft and comfy pizza-print socks feature a variety of toppings and come neatly packaged in a pizza box.

Fairly Odd Novelties Toilet Fishing Game

For some (literal) bathroom humor, this magnetic fishing game is designed to be played on the commode. There’s no shame in providing entertainment when nature calls. The gift includes toy fish, a rod, and a funny door sign so the player is left undisturbed.

Jelly Belly Bean Boozled Spinner Tin

This edible game gets the party started. Introducing 10 gross jelly bean flavors that look identical to tasty ones, players spin the wheel and land on a color, not knowing whether the corresponding bean is one of the yummy ones or disgusting ones.

30 Watt Sudski Shower Drink Holder

This clever drink holder sticks to your shower wall or bathroom mirror. For pre-gaming, it’s the perfect holster size for a can of beer or soda. Instead of suction cups or adhesive, the grip is a special panel that actually stays stuck. It’ll become the most used gag gift around.

Chia Pet Gnome

This terra-cotta gnome figurine is great for houseplant lovers and sprouts a bushy green beard. All the giftee needs to do is apply the included chia seeds and water. A cult-favorite, this decorative planter is the gift that keeps on giving, since it can be replanted indefinitely.

Hickoryville Yodeling Pickle

We don’t know why a yodeling pickle is so darn funny, but it is. For mindless entertainment and with the press of a button, the plastic pickle plays yodeling sounds. It also comes with a “big dill” pickle pen, because why not?

Decodyne Funny Sloth Coffee Mug

For everyone who starts out their day slowly, this sloth mug is perfect for coffee and tea drinkers. Emblazoned with the words “Today, I will do absolutely nothing,” use the mug anytime. Despite the sloth hanging over its lip, the mug is microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Practical gifts

Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag

These reusable nylon bags are the right size for carrying groceries or practically anything you need to tote around. They’re durable and tear-resistant and can be thrown in the washing machine. They come in a one- or three-pack and a plethora of colors and patterns.

Anker PowerWave II Wireless Charger

This charging pad is compatible with iPhones and Androids for wire-free charging. It can charge smartphones through cases and is highly convenient, offering a fast, reliable charge. The anti-slip ring on its base and top keeps vibrating devices in place.

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap

This coveted, dishwasher-safe, stainless steel water bottle keeps hot drinks hot and cold beverages cold. The cap is leakproof and features a flexible carrying strap. The 18/8 pro-grade steel doesn’t transfer any metallic flavor to the beverage inside.

Adidas Originals National Waist Fanny Pack

There are a number of uses for a comfortable waist pack. This one is stylish with its classic Adidas logo front and center. Your giftee will appreciate strapping it around their waist for a hike or for travel. The front pocket features a key fob.

Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow

This bendable travel pillow is ingenious and supports any sleeping position, whether you’re upright or reclined. The memory foam can contort to any shape to conform to awkward resting positions while traveling. The machine-washable cotton cover is soft and easy to clean.

Infusion Pro Adventure Fruit Infusion Water Bottle

Practical doesn’t have to mean boring. This water bottle comes with a twist: it features an infusion basket inside to place fruits or veggies to flavor the water. Drinking more water is healthy, and fruit-infused water adds a boost of vitamins.

Simjar Key Finder

This set of four colorful keychains features wireless technology to locate your misplaced valuables, including keys, purses, luggage, and even pets. The easy-to-use technology doesn’t require an app or a smartphone. The transmitter/remote features color-coded buttons that locate the keychains up to 131 feet away.

MyCozyLite LED Night-Light

To keep from stumbling in the night â€” or to keep the scaries away â€” this energy-efficient night-light is turned on by a motion sensor. The ambient blue light casts just the right amount of light in a bathroom or hallway for any middle-of-the-night trip.

Gifts everyone will want

Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

This easy-to-use microphone turns any gathering into an instant karaoke party. Its wirefree operation syncs with the recipient’s music for a sing-along. Its controls are easy to use to adjust the volume of its built-in speaker. The rose gold mic is compact and attractive.

Simple Being Weighted Blanket

This breathable cotton blanket is weighted to help relieve stress and anxiety by simulating the sensation of being hugged or held. Even hot sleepers won’t toss this blanket off, since the silky material stays cool. The blanket comes in 12-, 15-, and 20-pound weights.

Death Wish Coffee Dark Roast Ground Coffee

Not for the faint of heart, this strong coffee boasts a smooth, robust flavor, and it’s highly caffeinated â€” it contains twice the amount of caffeine as your average cup of joe. The beans are organic and fair trade, making it the perfect gift for coffee connoisseurs.

Zormy Portable Insulated Wine Tote Cooler Bag

For wine aficionados, this insulated tote carries three bottles at a time with padded dividers inside. The shoulder bag is discreet and has a classic look. It comes with an elastic corkscrew holder strap, which is helpful for picnics or outdoor gatherings where amenities are limited.

USAGA 28-Finger Scalp Massager

This head scratcher brings stress relief and those ASMR goosebumps. The 28-finger device features massaging prongs that tickle the scalp. Pair it with a peppermint essential oil and dip the tips for an extra-tingly sensation.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

For making breakfast sandwiches at home, this cool device features an egg cooker ring. It can create different variations of the breakfast sandwich, and the website features 25 recipes for inspiration. It’s dishwasher-safe and nonstick, making breakfast cleanup that much easier.

Two Tumbleweeds Foodie Dice

For cooking inspiration, a foodie can roll these dice to change up their meal rotation. The set includes five primary dice each representing a category, such as a protein or a cooking method, with corresponding suggestions. The set also comes with seasonal veggie dice and vegetarian/vegan options.

MugKiss Color-Changing Coffee Mug

This galactic mug is a fantastic gift for astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers. Constellations appear on its surface as hot liquid is poured into the heat-activated vessel. 12 constellations are only visible if a hot beverage is inside. The mug is still pretty and starry when holding cold beverages.

