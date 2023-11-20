If you’re looking for affordable holiday décor, here it is

Did you know that decorating for the holidays earlier is scientifically proven to make you feel happier? If you’ve been waiting to bust out your Christmas décor, consider this your sign to deck the halls. But if you need to step up your holiday decorating game — and were hoping to do so without breaking the bank — it’s time for a trip to Five Below, where Christmas decorations are so affordable, they’re practically giving them away.

From outdoor inflatables to stockings and throw pillows, Five Below has everything you need to give your home a festive holiday makeover on the cheap. Happy shopping!

Shop this article: Inflatable Christmas Tree, Jumbo Hanging Christmas Light Bulb, 4ft Christmas Tree With Stand

Affordable holiday decorations to shop at Five Below

Inflatable Snow Globe, 3.8 feet

This inflatable snow globe is filled with festive glitter that’s sure to get you in the holiday mood. Inside is an adorable penguin dressed in a Christmas sweater and holiday earmuffs. The snow globe can be used indoors or outdoors.

Inflatable Christmas Tree, 6 feet

This inflatable Christmas tree stands 6 feet tall and can be used indoors or outdoors to help you create a winter wonderland anywhere. Simply blow it up, and you’re good to go. For more stability, fill the base with water. You can even decorate it for an extra festive look.

Inflatable Outdoor Holiday Gingerbread Man Decoration, 3 feet

This inflatable gingerbread man will wave to you, your friends, your family, your neighbors and anyone else who passes by this holiday season, creating tidings of good cheer no matter where you set it up.

Inflatable Outdoor Dog Holiday Decoration, 3 feet

This inflatable holiday dog is ready to celebrate the season with a Santa hat and a festive red and white striped scarf. It’s easy to set up anywhere since it’s battery-operated, so set it up indoors or outdoors, wherever you need an extra festive touch.

Jumbo Hanging Christmas Light Bulb

These jumbo Christmas lights come in three festive colors, ready to add an oversized holiday glow to your decoration display. Each one comes with an auto-time feature, so you don’t even have to remember to turn it off. It automatically runs for six hours overnight, and then it turns off during the day to save battery power.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Stocking

These “Nightmare Before Christmas” stockings come in three styles, each featuring a different character from the classic Christmas movie (or is it a Halloween movie?).

Holiday Throw Pillow 16in x 16in

Give your sofa or bed a festive makeover with this holiday throw pillow featuring a reversible design. One side is holiday red, and the other side features lyrics from a classic carol.

4-foot Christmas Tree With Stand

This 4-foot-tall tree is just right for small spaces. It includes a stand, so you can set it up right out of the box. All that’s left to do is decorate it. It’s available in rose gold, green and white.

Tinsel Wreath With Disco Ball Ornaments

Add some holiday cheer to your door with this tinsel wreath complete with disco ball ornaments.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.