Practically everyone knows that nugget ice is the good ice. The flaky frozen pebbles are soft yet crunchy, chewable, and highly craveable. Not only are the tiny tater tot-shaped cubes easier to munch on compared to traditional ice cubes, but they also blend easier into smoothies and slushies and cause less wear and tear on your blender’s blades.

If you’re tired of getting your pebble ice fix at fast-food restaurants and would rather make your ice at home, now is the perfect time to snag a great deal on one of GE Profile’s viral countertop nugget ice makers.

This Prime Deal Days, we have not one, but two different models on sale at Amazon starting at a cool $379, meaning you can save as much as 22% off.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker with 1-Gallon XL Side Tank 22% OFF

Our lab tester said that the Opal 2.0 XL “makes ice like a champ” and praised its sleek design and smart features. If you’re in the market for a nugget ice maker, this is the one to buy — especially considering its $529 Prime Day price.

Like the standard GE Profile Opal 2.0, this one flaunts a traditional or black stainless steel finish, but it’s slightly wider and comes with a 1-gallon “Side Tank” that’s 33% larger. The appliance makes around 1.5 pounds of ice each hour, and you won’t have to refill it as frequently throughout the day. Translation? It’s bigger, better and is now cheaper than every before thanks to Prime Day.

The ice maker is fully controllable through an app or with your voice (using a smart speaker). You can even create a schedule for the ice maker to automatically start (or stop) producing ice, ensuring you always have a fresh supply when needed. Its container holds about 3 pounds of ice, but when you scoop some out, the appliance fires up and starts making more immediately.

We recommend the GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL machine for folks who entertain often, go through a lot of ice, or are seriously obsessed with pebble ice. It’s also a good option for large families constantly refilling water bottles, pitchers, and cups because it churns out an impressive 38 pounds of ice daily.

This Amazon Prime Day nugget ice maker deal saves you 22% off the regular price, one of the steepest discounts this machine has ever received. For additional context, the appliance typically is priced at a much-harder-to-justify $679.

If you want a premium ice maker that’s easy to maintain, backed by a 1-year warranty, and quickly churns out nugget ice, this is the deal you should pounce on this Prime Day.

GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker 49% OFF

For those looking for an entry-level nugget ice maker that won’t break the bank, we recommend the GE Profile Opal 1.0, which is 16% off for Prime Big Deal Days, which translates to $70 savings on its regular $449 price.

Our tests found that this ice maker produces about one pound of nugget ice each hour. It has a similar-sized bin as the pricier Opal 2.0 and stores 3 pounds of ice. It doesn’t take up too much space, can fit under most cabinets, and sports nice-looking stainless steel accents that add a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

However, it requires more frequent refilling, so we don’t recommend it for people who need to fill up more than two large water bottles at a time. That’s because it doesn’t come with a side tank for additional water storage. Instead, you’ll need to refill it with water as needed manually.

Regardless, the ice maker is great for small households and does a fantastic job at making perfectly chewable fresh ice, and given its Prime Day price, it’s the perfect model to gift.

