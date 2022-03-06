Which body foundation is best?

Sheer body luminizers and bronzers are great for adding a soft glow to your skin, but sometimes you need the coverage that only a body foundation can give you. The best body foundation should be buildable to cover imperfections or even out your skin without streaking or transferring on hot and humid days.

If you’re looking for an affordable yet high-quality body foundation that checks all of these boxes, Dior’s Backstage Face & Body Foundation is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a body foundation

Body foundation uses

Body concealers aren’t reserved for special occasions anymore. Many people use it daily to hide scars, tattoos, dark spots, eczema, psoriasis or just to even out their skin for a more polished head-to-toe look.

Prepare your body

Applying foundation to your skin is a lot like putting makeup on your face. You will want to start with a clean slate. A freshly shaved application site will help the product go on smoother, but it is not required if you do not like shaving. However, you should always exfoliate and moisturize your skin to ensure that your foundation glides on evenly.

Apply body foundation the right way

Many choose to use a body primer before applying body foundation to make it last longer.

When you apply foundation to your skin, start with a thin layer. Work the product into each area until it is evenly distributed and all of the streaks have disappeared. If the final result is too light, apply another layer.

Next, add a setting powder over your body foundation and let it sit for 10 minutes. This step will prevent your body makeup from rubbing off onto your clothes or furniture. Finally, dust off the excess powder and lightly buff your skin to ensure that your makeup is blended.

What to look for in a quality body foundation

Coverage ranges

Many of the best body foundations are available in light-to-medium or medium-to-full coverage, but some go right for full coverage. While you might primarily want the product to cover one pesky scar, it’s essential to consider all of the reasons you will want to use it because you will get more wear out of it that way.

It’s far easier to build body foundation formulas up to a heavier coverage than thin them out. If you go right for the full coverage option, you might not enjoy wearing that thick of a formula on your legs, chest or arms when you go for a flawless head-to-toe look. Versatility is key.

Sweatproof and water-resistant formulas

If your body foundation is not water-resistant and sweatproof, the product will quickly streak and transfer all over your clothes and everything you touch.

Wide pigment ranges

Many premium cosmetic companies have embraced Fenty Beauty’s 2017 diverse shade initiative. The best body foundations offer wide pigment ranges, such as Dior’s 40-shade and MAC’s 30-shade lineups. As a general rule, the more pigments a brand carries, the easier it will be for everyone to find a perfect match.

How much you can expect to spend on body foundation

The best body foundations cost between $35-$40.

Body foundation FAQ

How can you mask spots on your body that foundation won’t cover?

A. If your body foundation fails to cover some scars or dark spots, then dab a small amount of facial concealer over the area. Make sure to blend it, set it with loose powder and buff it before you go.

How can you get your body foundation to last all day?

A. Ensure that you buy a body foundation that claims to be long-lasting. Some brands will directly tell you how long they are designed to last. You can also use body primer before applying your foundation and then set it with powder for best results.

What’s the best body foundation to buy?

Top body foundation

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation

What you need to know: It’s the best body foundation if you want a natural look, medium-to-full coverage and over 40 shades to select from.

What you’ll love: This lightweight formula is waterproof, sweat-resistant, works well on all skin types and leaves your body with a natural finish. The coverage is buildable enough to blur imperfections, but it won’t cake up.

What you should consider: It might take several layers with setting powder in between to cover your tattoos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top body foundation for the money

MAC Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation

What you need to know: This dewy body foundation will give you light-to-medium coverage and leave your skin looking radiant.

What you’ll love: This is the best body foundation if you want a sheer formula that can build to medium coverage. It’s hydrating, available in 30 shades, works well on all skin types, can last up to eight hours, does not cause acne and it’s waterproof.

What you should consider: Since it builds up to medium coverage, it will not be as concealing as the other available options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Ulta Beauty and Violet Grey

Worth checking out

Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup

What you need to know: This is the best body foundation for those who need a hydrating formula with SPF 25 that will last up to 16 hours when set with powder.

What you’ll love: This lightweight formula is thin enough to prevent caking but thick enough to cover tattoos, scars, birthmarks and even out your skin. It is suitable for all skin types, the coverage is buildable to full coverage and it is very affordable.

What you should consider: This formula might transfer if you don’t use the Dermablend setting powder between each layer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Ulta Beauty and Skinstore

