Which gel highlighter is best?

Gel highlighters are a lightweight, flattering way to help play up your natural angles and help your skin catch the light. Unlike powder highlighters, gel highlighters go on dewy and are flattering on all kinds of skin, regardless of age or condition. If you’re looking for a high-quality gel highlighter with a smooth, natural finish, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a gel highlighter

Full cover vs. sheer

For nights out and heavier wear, a full cover gel highlighter will bring shimmer to your face. For daytime and a lighter look, seek out a sheer formula that sits lightly on the face.

Skin-healthy ingredients

Anything you put on your face can get absorbed into your system, so be sure to source products that include healthy oils and plant extracts whenever possible.

High shine vs. subtle shimmer

Most gel highlighters work by adding reflective ingredients that catch the light. Some look almost sparkly, while others add a subtle sheen. While each can look great, higher shine gel highlighters are generally best for dramatic or evening looks, while daytime calls for more of a satin finish. And while gel highlighters are great for any age, higher shine products can accentuate fine lines, so those with mature skin sometimes fare best with a subtle shimmer.

What to look for in a quality gel highlighter

Tone-friendly color

Whether pigmented or sheer, gel highlighters have undertones that are best if matched to your skin’s tone. If you burn easily in the sun, seek out cooler-toned highlighters. If you are more apt to tan, a warmer highlighter will be most flattering.

Hydration

Highlighters work best by simulating the body’s natural glow, so it helps to find a highlighter that contributes to a hydrated, healthy glow. Look for natural oils like shea butter, jojoba oil or coconut oil.

Blendability

Highlighter is at its most flattering when it blends seamlessly into your contour and foundation. A light, buildable gel highlighter is perfect to add the right amount of shimmer, so opt for a highly blendable formula. You’ll want to swatch test the gel highlighter on your hand or inner wrist to see how smoothly it goes on and how much it “melts” into the skin. If you love the color but find that it dries too quickly, you can always mix it with a bit of hyaluronic acid or a sheer moisturizer to add to its blendability.

How much you can expect to spend on a gel highlighter

Expect to pay between $10-$30 for a gel highlighter.

Gel highlighter FAQ

How do I decide between a gel highlighter and a powder highlighter?

A. If your skin tends to be dry or has fine lines, a gel highlighter is the way to go. Gel is the best option for mature skin as well. If your skin is breakout-prone or tends to be oily, you may want to try powder, particularly one that’s oil-absorbing.

Where do I apply gel highlighter?

A. The job of a highlighter is to enhance your face’s natural light-reflecting abilities, so it looks great on any surface that is angled upward. The most common spot to apply a highlighter is the top of cheekbones. But there’s no need to stop there. It can also bring some sparkle to brow bones and eyelids, and even add a bit of shimmer to lips.

How do I make my gel highlighter last longer?

A. Good prep always helps makeup still cleanly on the skin, which contributes to longevity. So be sure to exfoliate and moisturize your skin. Then apply any concealer, foundation and contour and setting powder and let it sit as you finish up your eyes and lips. Apply gel highlighter last and let it dry thoroughly. Lastly, apply a makeup setting spray.

What are the best gel highlighters to buy?

Top gel highlighter

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow

What you need to know: Anastasia Beverly Hills is one of the top names in contouring, so it stands to reason their gel highlighter goes on smooth and looks great. This top-notch product is a highly pigmented, warm glow with many tones available.

What you’ll love: True to its name, Liquid Glow goes on smooth and dries down to a flawless, natural finish. It’s offered in various shades, so you’ll likely find one that looks great on your skin tone.

What you should consider: Some users find that it dries too quickly as they’re trying to blend, so work swiftly. You may need to apply a dab of water-based, sheer moisturizer to keep it blendable longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top gel highlighter for money

e.l.f. Jelly Highlighter

What you need to know: e.l.f. is the go-to for great products at a fraction of the price of department store brands, and this highlighter does the job perfectly. Easy to dab on with fingers or your favorite highlighting brush, or even a makeup sponge.

What you’ll love: e.l.f. makes this product as a see-through, tone-neutral shimmer that will help even the hardest-to-match tone find a perfect hue.

What you should consider: This one has a high sparkle content and can be hard to blend subtly, so you may want to save it for those nights when you really want to shine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NUDESTIX Magnetic Nude Glimmer

What you need to know: This goes on seamlessly and smoothly. It adds a sheer level of shimmer that looks natural and sits lightly on the skin.

What you’ll love: The product feels great and is free of parabens, sulfates and fragrance. It brings the natural kiss of a summer’s day at any time of the year.

What you should consider: It’s a lightweight, sheer highlighter, so if you’re looking for more drama for the evening, you’ll need to layer it on.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

