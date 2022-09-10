The best hair colors to wear this fall

New seasons often inspire change. One of the easiest and most fun ways to mix things up is to change your hair color. With cooler weather coming in, warm and cozy shades are the perfect way to phase into fall styles. Set yourself up for great flannel- or sweater-based outfits with a fresh look.

Typical fall-hair shades range from deep reds to warm browns to dark blonds. However, there are no rules when it comes to finding the perfect autumn shade for you.

Things to consider before you dye your hair

Hair color

If you have dark hair and want to go golden, take care to use proper lighting techniques and treat your hair with restorative products afterward. Check out this list of home bleaching products from BestReviews. If you lightened your hair for summer, consider giving your hair a break and skip the bleach treatment.

If you’re going darker than your current color, the process will be much more straightforward. To get an idea of how the dye might appear on your natural hair, search for before-and-after images of users of the product you’re considering.

Hair length

The length of your hair can affect your hair dying process. Not only will the quantity determine how much you need, but different dyeing techniques are better suited for different lengths. For example, if you’re rocking a bob or a pixie, an ombre is generally out of the question, unless you have a particularly skilled hairstylist. However, there’s nothing saying you can’t change your hair length to suit your new color. If you’re really looking for a change this season, you can switch things up with a haircut or even extensions.

Hair thickness

How thick your hair is directly impacts how much hair dye you’ll have to buy. Most dyes aren’t designed for a specific thickness; however, some chemicals may harm hair that’s especially thin. Always start with a small amount of hair dye and work your way up.

Striking fall color ideas

Fall commonly evokes memories of pumpkin spice, golden fields and changing leaves. All of these shades make for excellent hair colors, but you can also venture out into warm complementing colors such as wine tones. Burgundy, for example, is subtle but eye-catching.

You can also ombre several of these colors for the perfect fall look. Keep in mind, an ombre requires a lot of upkeep and can get expensive quickly.

Wine shades

Burgundy and merlot are just two of the rich and striking colors you can dye your hair. While at first glance they can often appear black or brown, their true brilliance is shown in the light. When you’re outside, enjoying the crisp air, your new shade will flourish in the soft fall sun.

Revlon Colorsilk Burgundy Permanent Dye

This color is bright, long-lasting and easy to apply. Its formula is gentle on hair while strengthening the strands.

Sold by Amazon

Arctic Fox Ritual Semi-Permanent Hair Color

A good-smelling, bright dye that’s vegan and kind on your hair. The product goes a really long way, even on long and thick hair.

Sold by Ulta

Chestnut

Chestnut is one of the warmest, most satisfying shades of brown. It goes with every outfit and just about every complexion. It’s easy to apply to almost every hair color and is a great way to transition your look for cold weather. Additionally, it’s a great base shade to add highlights to.

L’Oreal Paris Fade-Defying Chestnut Hair Color

This well-known brand delivers deep, shiny color that will last for months. It’s gentle on hair and resists fading.

Sold by Amazon

Naturtint Permanent Natural Chestnut Hair Color

A bold dye that’s free of harmful chemicals and suited for optimal hair health.

Sold by Amazon

Golds

Gold shades can range from dark blond to rose-gold. These tones are good for light or bleached hair, but they won’t show up well on darker strands. While golds are bright and a lot of fun, they can also be difficult to maintain, especially if you have dark roots. If you’re willing to bleach your hair for this look, be sure to use a dye that isn’t harmful to your hair.

L’Oreal Paris Feria Shimmering Rose Gold Dye

Not only is this hair color bright and eye-catching, but the formula is gentle and conditions your hair as well.

Sold by Amazon

L’Oreal Paris Fade-Defying Lightest Gold Brown Dye

This kit comes with everything you need to dye your hair except lightener. The formula is long-lasting and good for your hair.

Sold by Amazon

Auburn

Shades of orange go perfectly with the falling leaves. If you’re looking to get into the seasonal spirit, you can’t go wrong with auburn. It’s lovely, subtle and works well on almost all natural hair colors.

Clairol Perfect 10 Light Auburn Hair Color

This glossy dye takes minutes to apply and lasts up to three months. It comes with an applicator tip specifically for touching up your roots.

Sold by Ulta

Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Permanent Color

A dripless color cream that delivers a bright and dynamic auburn shade.

Sold by Ulta

Reds

Garnet, ruby and other red tones are another autumn staple. Not only are they fun, bright and eye-catching, but they look great on just about everyone. While in winter red may come off just a bit too festive, fall is the perfect time to embrace the warm vibrant shade.

Madison Reed Radiant Rimini Garnet Hair Color

This dye is a thick cream that lasts for months when applied correctly. It comes with a barrier substance to protect your hair.

Sold by Ulta

Punky Colour Semi-Permanent Conditioning Hair Color

For bleached hair, the two different shades of red this dye offers will show up brilliantly. However, darker shades will only experience highlights.

Sold by Ulta

