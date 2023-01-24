Too much oil on your hands? Massage it into your scalp. Beard oils can condition and moisturize the hair on top of your head as well as your face.

Which beard oil is best?

Though beards are often associated with ruggedness, healthy beards require a lot of care and maintenance. Facial hair is coarser and tougher than hair on your head, so keeping it moisturized is essential. Beard oils are developed to solve this problem and be a one-step care serum that hydrates and nourishes for healthy, full beards.

For a straightforward beard oil that checks off all the boxes, consider Jack Black Beard Oil that’s made with quality essential oils.

What to know before you buy a beard oil

Beard oil vs. beard balm

Though they sound the same, beard oil and beard balm serve different functions. Beard oils are designed to moisturize and nourish your facial hair. Beard balms, on the other hand, can be nourishing and moisturizing, but are typically designed as a styling tool.

Carrier oils

Nearly all beard oils use carrier oils as a base. Carrier oils are naturally derived from nuts and seeds and are designed to hydrate, soften and nourish your hair. The most common carrier oils are jojoba oil, argan oil, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, castor oil, safflower oil, hemp oil, olive oil and various nut and fruit oils, all of which have slightly different functions.

For hair growth, look for hemp oil, sweet almond oil and safflower oil. Opt for jojoba oil, grapeseed oil or sweet almond oil if you have acne-prone skin. For extra hydration, consider olive oil, coconut oil fruit oil, nut oil and argan oil. Castor oil also offers antibacterial and antifungal properties and soothes irritated skin.

Essential oils

Typically the most potent ingredients in a beard oil, essential oils have a wide variety of benefits. However, some users with sensitive skin react poorly to essential oils, so not all beard oils contain them. Each essential oil has a different benefit and pleasant scent.

Tea tree oil has antibacterial properties that can help prevent acne and soothe inflammation.

has antibacterial properties that can help prevent acne and soothe inflammation. Lavender oil promotes relaxation and balances moisture levels in the skin.

promotes relaxation and balances moisture levels in the skin. Eucalyptus oil soothes dry, itchy skin.

soothes dry, itchy skin. Fir needle oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Sandalwood oil hydrates the skin and reduces inflammation.

What to look for in a quality beard oil

Scent

Your facial hair is literally right under your nose, which means you smell it all day long. So it’s important to choose a beard oil that has a pleasant scent but isn’t overpowering. Oils with artificial scents can irritate your skin, so choose ones with natural fragrances, typically those derived from essential oils. If you have particularly sensitive skin, pick an unscented formula.

Consistency

You don’t want your beard oil dripping down your face, but you also don’t want it to get stuck in the applicator, so finding an oil with the right consistency is important. Keep an eye out for oils that are thick but have a liquid consistency, not a gel-like texture. With the right consistency, you should only need three to 10 drops to moisturize your entire beard.

Packaging

Your beard oil’s packaging is about more than appearance: it also affects how easy the oil is to use and how long it lasts. Look for oils that come in dark bottles, since clear bottles let in light, which can break down the oil. Think about the applicator style, too. Medicine-dropper applicators allow the most control in the amount dispensed, followed by easy-to-use pumps. Avoid bottles you have to squeeze; they’re much harder to control.

How much you can expect to spend on beard oil

Less expensive beard oils can be found for $3-$13, while mid-range options are $12-$50. High-end options with lots of essential oils and added vitamins can be as much as $50-$85.

Beard oil FAQ

How often should I use beard oil?

A. For best results, most should use their beard oil daily. However, if your beard is dry or coarse, apply it twice a day to keep the hair moisturized and soft.

When should I apply beard oil?

A. The best time to apply beard oil is right after a warm shower, but make sure you’ve thoroughly dried your beard, or the oil won’t absorb well. If you apply more than once, do one application in the morning and one before bed for maximum effect.

What’s the best way to store beard oil?

A. Oils are fragile and can be damaged when exposed to light, heat and humidity. Keep your oil in a cool, dry spot that doesn’t receive much light. Avoid keeping it in your bathroom, as the humidity from your showers can damage your oil. And always make sure that the lid is closed tightly after each use.

What’s the best beard oil to buy?

Top beard oil

Jack Black Beard Oil

What you need to know: An all-around great choice, this quality beard oil promotes a healthy, moisturized beard with a natural look.

What you’ll love: Non-greasy and cruelty free, this long-lasting oil is soft on skin and hair and eliminates the itchiness associated with beard growth. It’s made with pure essential oils to moisturize even the driest beard hair.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced dry and cracking skin after the first use, but most found repeated usage solved the problem.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Target

Top beard oil for the money

Wild Willies Hemp Beard Elixir with Hemp Seed Oil

What you need to know: This bargain pick offers a good deal on a beard oil that will make your beard look and feel great.

What you’ll love: Formulated with hemp seed oil, it nourishes while moisturizing beards. It also contains vitamins and minerals, plus argan and jojoba oils for strong, healthy beards.

What you should consider: The scent is on the strong side, yet tends to lose its refreshing citrus aroma throughout the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Target and Amazon

Worth checking out

Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil

What you need to know: Nourishing with a sweet, smoky scent, this high-quality beard oil is a top pick for a luxurious beard care experience.

What you’ll love: Packed with quality ingredients such as vitamin E, almond oils and grapeseed oils, this beard oil produces a smoothing, shining effect. It’s lightweight and absorbs into beard hair well.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, and the scent isn’t for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

