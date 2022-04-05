What are the top-rated lip liners on Sephora?

When you find that perfect shade of lipstick, you don’t want to worry about it bleeding around your mouth or fading before you’ve finished your morning coffee. But it only takes the right lip liner to help your lipstick stay in place all day.

You can use a liner to outline your lips when wearing a color that tends to run or smear, such as red. But you can also fill them in completely to provide a base for your lipstick to stick to, increasing its wear time. It’s worth getting liners in multiple colors to match your most-worn lipstick shades.

Looking to add a creamy, easy-to-apply lip liner to your makeup bag? Here are the most popular formulas you’ll find at Sephora, all of which can help your lip color go the distance.

Most popular lip liners on Sephora for under $20

Sephora Collection Retractable Rouge Gel Lip Liner

This retractable liner features a unique gel-cream formula that helps it last longer. It also provides a soft, comfortable feel and prevents the liner from drying out your lips. It’s available in more than 25 shades, too.

Sold by Sephora

Clinique Quickliner for Lips

This liner doesn’t require any sharpening and can help prevent your lip color from bleeding or feathering. It offers a non-drying formula and doesn’t transfer as easily as other formulas. It’s also paraben-free.

Sold by Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner

With its matte finish and rich pigmentation, this lip pencil is perfect for contouring your lips. It has a creamy texture that’s easy to blend out and can help your lip color last for hours. The packaging is recyclable, too.

Sold by Sephora

Smashbox Be Legendary Line and Prime Pencil

This lip pencil features a primer oil complex that creates the ideal base for your lip color and makes it comfortable on the lips. It’s versatile, so it can be used to line the outer edge of your lips or all over as a base. The formula is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora

Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 Automatic Matte Lip Pen

This richly pigmented liner is transfer-proof and waterproof, making it an excellent option for all-day wear. It contains licorice and soybean to help plump your lip but still feels creamy and comfortable. It even has a mini sharpener built into the base.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular lip liners on Sephora for $20-$25

Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Waterproof Lip Liner Pencil

Stop smudging, feathering and fading with this super-creamy long-lasting liner. It contains vitamin E and jojoba oil for a comfortable feel on the lips, but the formula is completely waterproof. It works well on its own or as a base layer.

Sold by Sephora

KVD Beauty Everlasting Lip Liner

Despite its intense color, this liner feels weightless on the lips. It sets almost immediately and can last all day without fading. The formula is also paraben-free, vegan and cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora

Too Faced Lady Bold Waterproof Longwear Lip Liner

Offering an extremely smooth application, this liner fills in the lips quickly and easily and forms a base that lasts all day. It prevents feathering and bleeding and features ingredients that help condition and nourish your lips. Best of all, you can achieve full color in a single swipe.

Sold by Sephora

Lawless Forget The Filler Definer Lip Liner

Featuring a clean formula, this lip liner is sustainably sourced, vegan and cruelty-free. It offers bold color, but it’s also ultra-creamy, so it never tugs at your lips. It features many highly emollient ingredients to give it a weightless feel.

Sold by Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

This super-smooth waterproof lip liner works extremely well for shaping the lips and helping them appear fuller. It can last for up to six hours without smudging or fading and is available in 15 shades, ranging from soft nude to rich red.

Sold by Sephora

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil

Thanks to its waterproof formula, this long-wearing liner boasts a 24-hour wear time. It isn’t drying and doesn’t get cakey because it contains jojoba oil, vitamin E and cottonseed oil to nourish the lips. It’s available in more than 15 shades, including a clear option that works with any lipstick color.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular lip liners on Sephora for $25-$30

Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil

These waterproof liners are incredibly smooth and creamy, so they’re easy to apply and blend. The formula’s soft texture makes it easy to fill in and shape for your lips, too. Best of all, they take a little time to set fully, so you can smudge and soften the liner to get the perfect look.

Sold by Sephora

Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Precision Lip Crayon

This smooth, creamy liner glides effortlessly over your lips but can still last all day. Its emollient formula allows for even coverage and makes the liner feel comfortable on the lips. It’s still lightweight, though, so it stays in place for hours.

Sold by Sephora

Hourglass Panoramic Long Wear Lip Liner

With a richly pigmented emollient formula, this pencil blends easily for user-friendly application. It provides bold color without smudging, too, so you don’t have to touch up your lips constantly. It’s paraben- and cruelty-free, and there’s even a built-in blending brush at the end.

Sold by Sephora

Givenchy Lip Liner

Thanks to its smooth, supple formula, this makes lining your lips effortless. It’s waterproof to help it last all day, but it also contains vitamins A and E, carnauba and candelilla waxes and conditioning oils to help nourish your lips. It comes with a sharpener, too.

Sold by Sephora

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.