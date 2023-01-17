Dara Levy sold over 6,000 dermaplaning treatments in her med-spa for over five years before creating Dermaflash in 2016.

Which Dermaflash product is best?

Dermaflash is a skin care brand that makes dermaplaning products. The brand was created by beauty entrepreneur Dara Levy in 2016 and offers skin treatments that can be done at home. Dermaplaning uses sharp precision blades to exfoliate your skin, leaving you with a fresh, radiant complexion. Dermaflash devices are quick to use and save you trips to the spa while giving similar results. The most effective product is the Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic 2-in-1 Device.

What to know before you buy a Dermaflash product

Sonic technology

Dermaflash products are made with sonic technology, which uses vibrational frequencies at high speeds to treat the outer layer of the skin. The professional-grade sonic devices improve blood circulation and stimulate lymphatic drainage, leading to healthier skin. It also reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and helps maintain a bright complexion.

Skin condition

Dermaplaning is an excellent treatment for reducing the appearance of scars, hyperpigmentation and uneven textures. By gently exfoliating your skin, it removes the dullness and texture caused by peach fuzz and dead skin cells.

However, you should avoid dermaplaning if you have active acne that is still visible and raised above the skin. Using Dermaflash on broken skin will further irritate you and lead to more active breakouts. Additionally, if you have any other open wounds or bruises, they may get infected and worsen the condition of your skin.

Skin prep

Dermaplaning on dirty or dehydrated skin may cause irritation and an uneven, unappealing look. Prepping your skin before using Dermaflash allows the device to work effectively and gives you better results. You should prep your skin by cleansing and hydrating with facial cleansers of your choice or a Dermaflash pre-flash cleanser and then a post-flash moisturizer (this comes in a refillable Dermaflash kit). Moisturizing your skin after dermaplaning is an important step that protects your skin barrier from damage.

What to look for in a quality Dermaflash product

Painless

Dermaflash technology is made to be gentle and completely painless when used properly. The sterile precision blades of the devices feel light and feathery and are designed to reduce the chances of knicks or bruises. By holding the device at a 45-degree angle, it can be used in short, quick strokes that, at most, give a slight pinching sensation.

Easy to use

Dermaflash products are simple to use and can easily become a part of your regular routine. The device’s package has a step-by-step guide to help you set it up.

Caring for your device is also easy. It should be charged before each use and cleaned with alcohol wipes after each use to avoid the buildup of bacteria. Each device comes with a base charger and extra blades or skin prep products depending on which Dermaflash product it is. You can store these in the box or an area that is dry and clean.

Instant results

According to Dermaflash, you should see visible results almost immediately after using its products. You can physically see all the debris, hair and buildup that have been removed from your skin, revealing an instant glow.

Additionally, it makes your skin a smoother canvas for makeup application. The makeup blends in better because the barrier of dead skin and peach fuzz has been taken off. This gives your final look a more natural finish with fewer creases.

How much you can expect to spend on Dermaflash products

Dermaflash products cost between $29-$120, depending on the product and its function.

Dermaflash product FAQ

Will my hair grow back thicker after using Dermaflash?

A. No, your hair will only grow back at its normal rate, as dermaplaning does not completely remove the hair, just cuts it.

Can I use Dermaflash on my upper lip?

A. It can be used on your upper lip, but never directly on your lips.

How often should I use Dermaflash products?

A. They are safe to be used from three times a week to twice a month, depending on the type of Dermaflash product and your skin’s needs.

What’s the best Dermaflash product to buy?

Top Dermaflash product

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic 2-in-1 Device

What you need to know: This is a unique two-in-one tool that extracts your pores and infuses your favorite serums into your skin.

What you’ll love: The spatula shape and rounded edges of this device target and unclog pores, reducing their size and appearance. The flat side of the spatula massages skin care products into your skin to help the active ingredients penetrate deeper. The silicone waterproof body allows for a tighter grip and easier use.

What you should consider: When turned on, the vibrations of the device make a slight buzzing sound that may be annoying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top Dermaflash product for the money

Dermaflash Mini Dermaplaning Tool for Precision Peach Fuzz Removal

What you need to know: This is a dermaplaning razor designed to remove dead skin cells and peach fuzz on the outer layer of the skin.

What you’ll love: The precision blades are designed to work on spots that are hard to reach on your face such as your jawline and the sides of your nose and eyes. When flipped over, it has a stainless rollerball that you can use to massage your skin afterward to enjoy a spa-like feel.

What you should consider: Its blades are single use and the device will not work with a blade that has already been used.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Worth checking out

Dermaflash The Essentials Sonic Dermaplaning Refill Kit

What you need to know: This is a refill kit containing precision blades and a skin prep set of cleansers and moisturizers that lasts about four to eight weeks.

What you’ll love: The papaya enzymes in the cleanser help to gently exfoliate your skin, leaving it clean and prepped for dermaplaning. The moisturizer to be used after dermaplaning is rich in niacinamide.

What you should consider: The device to be used with this kit has to be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

