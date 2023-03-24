How much should you spend on a new mattress?

If you have chronic back pain or wake up feeling tired, you’re probably not getting enough quality sleep. It can be caused by stress and other health factors, but you can improve your overall sleep quality by using a high-quality mattress.

Buying a new mattress can be a turnoff since many are expensive, but it can significantly improve your overall health and well-being. Depending on your needs, there are excellent budget-friendly choices as well as high-end ones.

In this article: Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress, Purple The Purple Mattress and Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress.

Price

If you need advanced engineering, superior lumbar support and top-notch spinal alignment, a mattress can cost anywhere from $1,000-$3,000. However, if you don’t have any chronic conditions and are simply considering upgrading your mattress because it’s old or worn, you can find plenty of terrific ones for $300-$1,000.

What determines the price of a mattress?

Size

The size of a mattress is a key factor that influences its price. If all things are equal, a larger bed will always be more expensive than a smaller one. Mattresses have three main designations: twin, queen and king.

Twin beds are suitable for one adult or child.

beds are suitable for one adult or child. Queen beds can accommodate two adults and don’t take up too much space, making them suitable for small or medium-sized bedrooms.

beds can accommodate two adults and don’t take up too much space, making them suitable for small or medium-sized bedrooms. King mattresses measure 76 by 80 inches and are best suited for large spaces, such as primary bedrooms. A variant is the California king, which is longer but narrower at 72 by 84 inches.

Mattress type

Innerspring mattresses are supported by coil springs and are ideal for sleepers who find themselves getting hot or sweating a lot at night.

are supported by coil springs and are ideal for sleepers who find themselves getting hot or sweating a lot at night. Memory foam mattresses are more durable than innerspring mattresses and provide superior spinal alignment, but they are more expensive and trap heat more.

are more durable than innerspring mattresses and provide superior spinal alignment, but they are more expensive and trap heat more. Hybrid mattresses have coil springs covered by a layer of foam, so they aren’t too firm, which is a common complaint from those who don’t like memory foam beds. They offer excellent lumbar support in any sleeping position, but they are as expensive as memory foam beds and sometimes cost more.

Durability

Innerspring mattresses aren’t as durable as memory foam mattresses because, over time, the coil springs wear out, making the surface feel lumpy.

However, no matter your mattress type, you get what you pay for. Cheaper mattresses are acceptable in the short run, but you might find that they start to wear down after just a few years. If you decide on a more expensive mattress, it’ll likely last you well over eight to 10 years.

FAQ

Q. What if I don’t like a mattress I’ve recently purchased?

A. You should always buy from a trusted retailer to get a full refund if a bed isn’t up to your standards. Some retailers offer a sleep trial where you can use a mattress for a set period and return it with no questions asked (provided it’s in mint condition).

Q. Are there eco-friendly mattresses?

A. Some mattresses are made with eco-friendly materials, such as recycled bottles, and others are made with organic latex, cotton or wool.

Best mattresses

Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Arviso Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This mattress has a breathable construction and uses cooling technology to keep you comfortable throughout the night. It has layers of ultra-cooling gel and green-tea-infused memory foam that help deliver quality, temperature-regulated sleep.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This medium-soft mattress has a layer of gel-infused memory foam and a soft-knit fabric upper for superior comfort. CopperChill technology helps you stay cool at all times, and improved edge support helps prevent rolling off.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress

This mattress has ergonomic zones with gel pods that help give sleepers superior spinal adjustment. It has three layers of breathable foam and many perforations that keep air circulating, so it stays cool.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Purple The Purple Mattress

Offering two inches of GelFlex Grid technology, this mattress provides excellent support and cradles pressure points to help you get a good night’s sleep. It’s hypoallergenic, and it contains breathable foams in the base to help you stay cool.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

This mattress has an adaptive memory foam layer that helps relieve pressure points and promotes better spinal adjustment. It offers excellent motion isolation, so you don’t disturb your partner when turning, and the breathable cover keeps you cool all night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

If you’re working with a budget, you’ll love this 12-inch mattress. It has 3 inches of memory foam infused with ActivCharcoal that cradles the shape of your body to help relieve pressure points and have you waking up feeling refreshed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.