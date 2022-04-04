Which kids camping cot is best?

When introducing your children to sleeping in the great outdoors, you want to ensure they have a good time. Otherwise, they’ll never want to go camping again. Guaranteeing they have a comfortable night is one of the most critical choices. Bad sleep leads to cranky people, no matter the age.

The best kids camping cot is the Redcamp Folding Kids Cot. It supports up to 220 pounds, weighs only 11.6 pounds and is the perfect fit for children 4 feet 5 inches or smaller.

What to know before you buy a kids camping cot

Tent vs. cabin sleeping

When camping, most people sleep in a tent or in a cabin. You need to consider this when shopping for a kids camping cot.

Tent: If you’re sleeping in a tent, you need to check the feet and the height. The feet must have some soft coating. Otherwise, the frames can rip through the tent’s bottom. You can always place a protective sheet down instead, but this is more effort. The cot’s height can’t be too close to the top of the tent, otherwise, your child can’t get into and out of the cot. Most kids camping cots are less than a foot off the ground, so this is rarely an issue.

If you’re sleeping in a tent, you need to check the feet and the height. The feet must have some soft coating. Otherwise, the frames can rip through the tent’s bottom. You can always place a protective sheet down instead, but this is more effort. The cot’s height can’t be too close to the top of the tent, otherwise, your child can’t get into and out of the cot. Most kids camping cots are less than a foot off the ground, so this is rarely an issue. Cabin: If you’re sleeping in a cabin, you also need to check the feet to make sure they aren’t sharp enough to scratch the floors. You’ll also want the feet to have an anti-slip function. Otherwise, a kid prone to tossing and turning can slide all over the cabin.

Ease of assembly

Kids camping cots are usually designed to make setup and takedown as easy as possible. Many have no separate parts and fold up when not needed. Folding cots are a good start if you want to introduce your child to setting up a camp.

What to look for in a quality kids camping cot

Materials

Kids camping cots use separate materials for their frames and the padding.

Frame: Most frames are aluminum or steel. Aluminum is lighter, more affordable and naturally rust-resistant. Steel is more durable, has a higher weight limit and isn’t much more expensive. However, it does considerably add to carry weight.

Most frames are aluminum or steel. Aluminum is lighter, more affordable and naturally rust-resistant. Steel is more durable, has a higher weight limit and isn’t much more expensive. However, it does considerably add to carry weight. Padding: Most pads are polyester or nylon. These materials are supportive, comfortable and easy to clean. Other pads use canvas or cotton. These materials are far more durable but are heavier and difficult to keep clean. A few pads are made of mesh for breathability in hot weather.

Weight limit

As you might imagine, kids camping cots have lower weight limits than a standard cot. Most hold 150 to 200 pounds. Some of the cheaper cots might have weight limits under 100 pounds, while the better cots have weight limits over 200 pounds.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids camping cot

Kids camping cots fall into the same price ranges as any other cot, being roughly $30-$150. The average kids cot runs $40-$75. Some specialty cots can exceed $150.

Kids camping cot FAQ

How do I maintain a kids camping cot?

A. There’s not much maintenance one can do on a kids camping cot. At best, you need to spot clean the pad should it get dirty. You can do this with a cloth soaked in a solution of hot water and dish soap. This same cloth can wipe away any dirt on the frames and feet. You’ll want to keep an eye on the frames for denting and bending and an eye on the padding for tearing seams and other holes. Unfortunately, there’s not much you can do to repair these issues. You’ll likely need to purchase a new cot.

Can I buy bedding made specifically for a kids camping cot?

A. Yes. Cots of all sizes have special bedding made just for them. These sets usually include fitted and flat sheets as well as a pillowcase. Some cots can be bundled with these sets or include a sleeping bag instead.

What’s the best kids camping cot to buy?

Top kids camping cot

Redcamp Folding Kids Cot

What you need to know: This pick is durable and comfortable.

What you’ll love: This has a weight limit of 220 pounds and a height limit of 4-foot-5-inches tall. It folds up for easy storage and weighs only 11.6 pounds. It’s available in several colors, two of which include a matching sleeping bag.

What you should consider: Some kids found the bed to be a little too stiff. A few consumers reported receiving used cots that had clearly been used.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids camping cot for the money

Regalo My Cot Portable Toddler Bed

What you need to know: This tiny budget pick is perfect for the youngest kids.

What you’ll love: This kids cot is designed for toddlers with a size of 4 feet by 2 feet and a weight limit of 75 pounds. It’s waterproof for easy cleaning. Lastly, it folds up to 9 by 8 by 24 inches and weighs only 6.25 pounds for easy travel.

What you should consider: Some consumers report the cot breaking down within a year of purchase. Others said the center support is too high for their child to sleep comfortably.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kid-O-Bunk Children’s Portable Mobile Camping Bed

What you need to know: This bunk-style cot is an interesting variant.

What you’ll love: These can be set up individually or formed into bunk beds. The frames are made of sturdy steel and the pad is polyester. This makes them highly durable, with a weight limit of 200 pounds for each cot.

What you should consider: This is exceedingly pricey. You must supervise the setup to avoid potentially hazardous mistakes your children may make. Some consumers had issues with tearing seems.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.