Which screen tents are best?

Screen tents are an excellent way to enjoy the great outdoors without having to worry about pesky insects. These tents are often large enough to accommodate up to ten people comfortably and are great for picnics and barbeques. Some screen tents are even portable, making them the ideal pick for shade and protection while tailgating or camping.

Our top pick, the Alvantor Screen Tent, is an instant pop-up screen tent that will elevate the luxury of your backyard or campsite.

What to know before you buy a screen tent

Height and size

One of the most important things to consider before buying a new screen tent is the size that you will need. If the tent is going to be a more permanent fixture out in your backyard or on your deck, you may want to invest in a larger tent that can accommodate more people. The same is true if you intend to use your screen tent for group camping.

If you have a small family and do not host a lot of people at home, having a smaller screen tent would be best as you won’t have to worry about it taking up too much space outside. While camping, screen tents can work great as a living or dining area when coupled with a regular tent for sleeping.

Portability and storage

If you plan on using your screen tent for camping, make sure that it is both portable and easy to set up. Luckily, most screen tents work similarly to canopy tents in that they can be stored in a bag and transported easily. A lot of screen tents, even those that are meant to be more permanent, are pop-up tents and are very easy to get set up.

Waterproof roof

If you plan on spending a lot of time in your screen tent, you may want to invest in a waterproof screen tent. Most screen tents are not waterproof and are solely meant to provide shade and protection from insects. Obviously, any screen tent can’t be wholly waterproof since the tent is made of a screen, but the roof can be waterproof to protect in the case of a drizzle.

What to look for in a quality screen tent

Durable material

Screen tents may seem especially susceptible to being torn or damaged in high winds, but most are made durable enough to withstand storms and anything else life throws its way. Pop-up tents are a great option for those looking for a more durable screen tent since they are made to collapse with high wind instead of breaking.

Spacious interior

Whether you are using your screen tent out on the patio or at the campsite, chances are that you are going to want to couple it with patio furniture or a picnic table. Some screen tents have a circular design whereas others have a more square design. Consider how the shape of the tent will impact the ways that you can use it.

Quality zippers or latches

One of the most important elements of any screen tent is how it keeps itself closed. Since people are going to be going in and out of the tent, you want to make sure that the zippers or latches are easy enough to close and open without ripping the tent or letting in any unwanted bugs.

How much you can expect to spend on screen tents

Expect to spend anywhere from $100-$400 depending on the size of the screen tent.

Screen tent FAQ

Do screen tents come with UPF protection?

A. Most screen tents do offer some form of protection from the sun and will come with either an SPF or UPF protection rating.

Can you cook in a screen tent?

A. This largely depends on the size of your tent. Most screen tents are well ventilated and large enough to cook in, but to reduce the risk of fire, it’s important to be vigilant while cooking.

What’s the best screen tent to buy?

Top screen tent

Alvantor Screen Tent

What you need to know: This screen tent from Alvantor is perfect for use at the campsite or on the patio. It comes in several different size options, so this is a great pick for those that need to accommodate a lot of people.

What you’ll love: The screen tent is very durable but remains very easy to set up. It is a pop-up or instant tent, so the only work that you’ll have to do is taking it out of its bag.

What you should consider: This tent is not waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top screen tent for the money

VIVOHOME Oxford Outdoor Easy Pop Up Canopy Screen Tent

What you need to know: This screen tent is great for those seeking refuge from both the sun and bugs on a bargain.

What you’ll love: The screen tent comes in a few different color and size options. It is easy to set up and take down.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that the material of the tent is not durable enough to withstand wind and rain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Coleman Instant Screenhouse

What you need to know: This screen tent from trusted outdoors brand Coleman is great for families who camp often.

What you’ll love: Coleman’s signature UVGuard material offers UPF +50 sun protection to keep your family safe while enjoying the great outdoors. Despite the durability of the screen tent, it is easy to transport and set up. It has two large doors for easy access.

What you should consider: There is only one size option for this screen tent and it is big enough to fit about six people plus furniture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Addison Hoggard writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.