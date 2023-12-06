Grab some great deals at Best Buy during this event worth shopping

Just when you thought you missed all the discounts and deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Best Buy is sneaking in another opportunity for you to grab some technology, whether it’s for a serious enthusiast or even for a musician.

For the next 20 days, the retailer will have hundreds of products available at steep discounts, such as headphones and gaming desktops. So, if you’ve had your eye on something special, here are some of the best deals right now.

Deal for everyone, every day

Best Buy’s “20 Days of Deals” has a plethora of tech and household appliances on special, but you must act quickly if you spot something. The retailer says that while new deals will be added every day, it (naturally) can’t guarantee how long stocks will last or when the prices will go back to normal.

However, we do know when you can score a discount on headphones, laptops, kitchen gadgets and security systems. The sale event started Nov. 27, and most of the deals will be live until Dec. 17. That gives you more than enough time to search for the perfect holiday gift and have it delivered in time.

Just remember that if you don’t find something on one day, check back the following days. Just as with Black Friday, Best Buy will add more products leading up to the culmination. Perseverance and patience are key to scooping up a bargain.

Best products from Best Buy’s ’20 Days of Deals’

Lenovo Ideapad 15.6-inch Laptop

This laptop has a generous 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen with a maximum resolution of 1920 pixels by 1080 pixels. It is equipped with HP’s BrightView glossy screen to improve the visual quality, and the IPS technology enhances the crispness. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and AMD Radeon graphics card and has 16 gigabytes (GB) of DDR4 RAM. In terms of storage, it includes a 512GB solid-state drive.

Samsung 77-inch Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

This Samsung TV uses OLED technology to self-illuminate 8.3 million pixels, which gives you astounding picture quality with vivid colors. It also helps that the display measures 77 inches diagonally, but you’ll need a large room to make full use of it. The TV is equipped with a Neural Quantum Processor for 4K upscaling and uses Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D sound that follows the on-screen action.

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones

If you are looking for a discount on excellent noise-canceling headphones, this is a great deal. The Bose 700 features advanced noise cancellation with 11 adjustable levels, allowing full noise blocking or full transparency when you want to know what’s going on around you. The large earcups are covered in plush foam, and the stainless steel headband has padding for long hours of listening. The rechargeable battery lasts about 20 hours, and the headphones are compatible with virtual assistants.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a hugely popular fitness tracker and smartwatch, and you can get it now for $50 off. In addition to showing you the time and synching with your mobile device to tell you about incoming calls or messages, it tracks your exercise intensity and the built-in GPS keeps tabs on where you are. It also features a 24/7 heart-rate monitor, hands-free Bluetooth calls, Google Maps navigation, and Google Wallet for contactless payments. The battery lasts about six days.

Blink 3 Outdoor (3rd Gen) Security System

If you need a complete system to see what or who is lurking around your house, this is an excellent bundle. It features three Blink 3 outdoor security cameras, which operate for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries. The wireless cameras pair with your mobile phone so you can easily see what is going on when you get a motion alert. It comes with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan, which lets you record, view and save events on the Blink app.

Logitech 4K Pro Webcam

Put your best face forward when you have online meetings or catching up with loved ones. This webcam has a maximum resolution of 4K, meaning others will see you in crystal-clear detail. It also features Logitech RightLight 3 with high dynamic range (HDR) technology for auto light adjustment and has dual omnidirectional microphones that cut out any ambient sounds.

HP OMEN 45L Gaming Desktop

By saving $600, this deal is a must-have if you’ve had your eye on a new desktop computer. Housed in the Omen 45L computer case, you’ll find a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card and 16GB of RAM. The case also uses the Omen Cryo Chamber for cooling everything down, and for storage, it has a 1 terabyte (TB) solid-state drive.

MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop

Apple’s products are highly sought-after, so when a MacBook Air like this one is discounted by $200, you might want to jump on it. The 13.3-inch model uses Apple’s M1 chip and has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The battery lasts about 18 hours on a single charge.

