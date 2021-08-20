Screen protectors were invented in 1968 by Herbert Schlegel and were originally designed for TV but became popular with the rise of PDA devices like BlackBerries.

Selecting the best computer screen protector

If you have gone to the time, trouble and expense of purchasing a brand new laptop or desktop computer, the last thing you need or want is to accidentally damage your computer screen with cracks and scratches or various forms of dirt and debris.

By spending the extra money on a high-quality computer screen protector like the Kensington Snap2 Privacy Screen, you can protect your valuable technology while improving your user experience and reducing any detrimental effects.

What to know before you buy a computer screen protector

Not all screen protectors are created for the same purpose

Before you decide to purchase a particular computer screen protector, it is important to consider what kind of protector would best suit your medical and privacy needs. To clarify, while all computer screen protectors are designed to guard your monitor from liquids, dust and physical damage, they can differ quite noticeably from other screen protectors.

For example, some computer screen protectors are designed with an emphasis on providing you with additional privacy protections, like sharply reducing the viewing angles of your monitor while dealing with personal information or sensitive and confidential data. Other computer screen protectors greatly reduce the amount of blue light that gets through, helping to reduce eye strain and avoid disruptions to your sleep schedule.

As such, you should always consider the primary usage of your computer screen protector before deciding which model will best suit your needs. For more about these different types, check out the full computer screen protector buying guide from BestReviews.

Investing in a computer screen protector will prevent accidents

If you have ever purchased an expensive piece of electronic equipment without spending extra for the protection plan and suffered a subsequent accident, you’ve probably been incredibly frustrated, to say the least. Indeed, the same principle applies to those who have suffered significant damage to their computer screens when a computer screen protector can be purchased for a fraction of the cost. As the old saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

What to look for in a quality computer screen protector

Method of attachment

Just as not all computer screen protectors are designed to provide the same benefits, you should also consider how your computer screen protector will be attached to your laptop or desktop monitor. For example, some computer screen protectors make use of design features like turned edges to prevent the protector from being jostled or dislodged, while others employ more mechanical methods such as spring-loaded adjustable mounts to actually lock the protector in place.

It is also important to note that some computer screen protectors are specifically designed for laptops or flat-panel monitors, so make sure that your PC is compatible with your desired computer screen protector before purchasing.

Medical accreditation

While the internet retail market is stuffed full with products that make dubious claims to improve your health, computer screen protectors have been proven to limit the amount of harmful light emitted by computers, including blue light and UV light. For those who are unfamiliar, excessive exposure to blue light can lead to poor vision and disruption of sleep patterns, particularly for teenagers and younger children, while the UV light from computer screens can cause premature wrinkles and skin damage.

While most modern computer screens do not emit UV light, anyone using an older laptop or monitor may want to consider buying a computer screen protector to avoid further exposure.

Easy installation

As any smartphone owner who has tried to install a screen protector without trapping any bubbles or other defects, the installation process can make you feel like the risk of damage couldn’t possibly be outweighed by the frustration experienced in doing so. Thankfully, the vast majority of computer screen protectors can be installed and removed with minimal effort and little to no technical knowledge required.

However, your computer screen protector might run into issues even if installed correctly, so it really pays to purchase from a company that will stand by their product. While some companies only offer 45-day or 60-day warranty periods, others offer 100-day satisfaction guaranteed trial periods, so be sure to check what each manufacturer’s policies are to avoid disappointment.

How much you can expect to spend on a computer screen protector

Depending on the size of your monitor and your desired features, a computer screen protector can cost between $40-$150, and sometimes more.

Computer screen protector FAQ

Do I really need to buy a computer screen protector?

A. If you value the long-term health and well-being of your laptop, a computer screen protector will guard your screen from keyboard marks, smudges and scratches.

Will installing a computer screen protector impact my PC’s performance?

A. Depending on its thickness, some computer screen protectors may impact touchscreen sensitivity and even the ability to use them, though this may not be an issue for some computer owners.

What’s the best computer screen protector to buy?

Top computer screen protector

Kensington Snap2 Privacy Screen

What you need to know: This privacy screen is a top-shelf computer screen protector for those handling sensitive data.

What you’ll love: The viewability angle is reduced to 30 degrees to prevent unwanted gazes with frame-free construction to avoid covering controls.

What you should consider: This model does not work well with computer monitors that have rounded corners.

Sold by Amazon

Top computer screen protector for the money

Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector

What you need to know: This is an excellent computer screen protector that focuses on health benefits.

What you’ll love: An accredited medical device designed by opticians from the U.K., this model offers great eye protection while retaining your screen’s true colors.

What you should consider: You’ll need to convert metric to imperial units to purchase the right size and avoid sizing issues.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

VINTEZ Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector

What you need to know: This is a great computer screen protector that installs in seconds and blocks both UV and blue light.

What you’ll love: It blocks 99% of UV light and 61% of blue light while being incredibly easy to install.

What you should consider: Some users found the glossy surface to cause glare.

Sold by Amazon

