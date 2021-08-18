Best curved gaming monitor

Curved monitors can reduce glare due to their curved shape, making it harder for light to refract off of them.

Which curved gaming monitor is best?

Curved gaming monitors match the curvature of your eyeballs to create a more natural and immersive gaming experience. They take advantage of your peripheral vision by curving just slightly towards you at both ends to provide an extensive range of view, making it easier to make out the corners of the screen. Though typically more expensive than traditional gaming monitors, curved gaming monitors help players with their peak performance and sleek designs.

What to know before purchasing a curved gaming monitor

Curved gaming monitors

A common misconception about curved gaming monitors is that they have better specs than traditional gaming monitors. This is not true. Many curved gaming monitors have the same fundamental specs and technologies that are identical regardless of monitor shape. The real benefit of curved monitors is their shape, which matches the curvature of the human eye to make it easier to see things in the peripheries. This is especially useful in first-person shooters, where the field of view and reaction time means the difference between virtual life and death.

Ultra-widescreen monitors

The primary difference between traditional widescreen and ultra-widescreen monitors is that ultra-widescreen monitors are built with a 21 by 9 aspect ratio, providing a much large field of vision. These kinds of monitors are great for users who need a lot of room for multiple open tabs, documents, and games. However, it is essential to note that ultra-widescreen monitors are typically 30-40% more expensive than traditional monitors.

Gaming genres

Curved gaming monitors have more significant benefits to players depending on the type of game. Curved gaming monitors tend to be beneficial for players in the racing and flight simulation genres. However, more recently, curved monitors have become popular with gamers in the first-person shooter genre. The larger field of view aids in spotting opponents from long distances across large landscapes.

What to look for in a quality curved gaming monitor

Size

Potentially the most important factor when judging any gaming monitor is its size. Curved gaming monitor sizes can range from 22 to 40 inches when measured across diagonally. The monitor’s size will also determine the monitor’s price point, as larger monitors will cost more.

Screen ratio

Aspect ratio refers to the proportion of width and height of an image projected onto the monitor. For example, the standard aspect ratio for most American television is 4:3, but there are a wide variety of aspect ratios that exist. The most popular aspect ratios for gaming are 16:9 and 21:9, providing players with a much larger width. Some ultra-wide monitors even reach aspect ratios of 32:9. This is particularly important about the size of your gaming monitor so you can get the best bang for your buck with the real estate the monitor provides.

Resolution

Resolution refers to the visual ability to display a set amount of pixels on a monitor. Like screen ratios, there are many resolutions that gaming monitors provide to create the optimal gaming experience. Many HD wide and ultra-wide monitors will have native resolutions like 3440 by 1440 and 3840 by 1600. Those refer to QHD and 4K resolutions, though it is important to note that not every game can support such resolutions.

How much you can expect to pay for a curved gaming monitor

Inexpensive curved gaming monitors will cost somewhere from $180-$350 and typically provide lower resolution quality. They will be smaller than most standard gaming monitors but may make up for it with higher frame rates. However, if serious about gaming, it would make sense to get a more expensive monitor.

Mid-range monitors will cost $350-$700 and are the standard for quality gaming monitors. The size of these monitors will vary, but many will have features like higher resolutions. Some may even be ultra-widescreen capable.

Expensive monitors will cost $700 or above, and these monitors will offer the most real estate as a result. Screen size is the driving factor of the price here and may also have resolutions in QHD or 4K. Many of these monitors will offer 36 inches of screen space or more.

Curved gaming monitor FAQ

What is the best way to clean a gaming monitor?

A. To clean monitors, use a dry microfiber cloth to remove dust or smudges. Never spray liquids or spray cleaners to clean them, as they may damage the screen.

What is the ideal height for your gaming monitor?

A. The ideal height is keeping the monitor at your eye-line to avoid tilting your neck either upwards or downwards. This will help ease neck and back pain in the long run.

What’s the best curved gaming monitor to buy?

Best of the best curved gaming monitor

SamsungUNG 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: This monitor provides 49 inches of real estate space with DQHD resolution to provide quality as wide as two QHD monitors side by side.

What you’ll love: Aside from the large display, Quantum Dot technology displays over 1 billion colors for a lifelike color range. Additionally, the monitor features a lightning-fast refresh rate for micro-responses during gaming.

What you should consider: A monitor of this size and quality is quite pricey.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Best bang for your buck curved gaming monitor

ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC Curved Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: The ViewSonic Elite provides lifelike color and immersive curvature at a fraction of the price of other curved monitors.

What you’ll love: Provides vibrant QHD resolution and stylish RGB lighting. Its adjustable stand allows you to control the perfect angles for optimized gaming.

What you should consider: To get the best results, you should calibrate the monitor to match the gaming setup.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Honorable mentions

ASUS TUF Curved Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: For an affordable price, this gaming monitor provides fast refresh rates and a game-enhancing HDR mode for more immersive play.

What you’ll love: It features an extremely low motion blur to illuminate ghosting and tearing. Its ergonomic design provides swivel, tilt, pivot and height adjustments.

What you should consider: It performs best with PC gaming.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

LG Curved UltraWide

What you need to know: Along with 38 inches, the LG UltraWide offers crisp QHD quality and a 3-side borderless design.

What you’ll love: Some features include a fast refresh rate, impressive color range and split-screen compatibility that is great for multitasking.

What you should consider: This monitor is not compatible with Apple computers or products.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Lenovo Curved Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: The Lenovo gaming monitor offers stunning visuals with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay.

What you’ll love: It has an adjustable stand and built-in blue light features to make playing easier on the eyes.

What you should consider: This monitor does not come with integrated native speakers.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

