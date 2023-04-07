Video games have been a favorite pastime since the early ’80s. Between two-tone color schemes and simple graphics, these early titles focused heavily on enjoyment, longevity and storylines. There were plenty of video game consoles to choose from, so the selection of games was also huge.

Many of today’s most popular games take inspiration from successful franchises and developers of the ’90s — most of which don’t exist anymore. But while amazing developers can disappear just as fast as their rise to popularity, some game companies consistently release great titles.

Video game players are incredibly vocal about beloved franchises, new intellectual properties and changes to familiar mechanics. No year goes by without some corner of the fandom voicing their frustration about changes, and no video game or developer will ever be perfect. But there are games where the fallout is dramatically diminished and four companies that consistently give the players what they want.

In this article: Madden NFL 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Electronic Arts

EA is split into several development divisions, and while shooter or driving departments are often hit-and-miss with their titles, EA Sports is one of the best. Under its belt, it has hugely popular titles, including FIFA, the Madden football series and several MMA games. The games are often praised for their authenticity, graphics and focus on realism.

Infinity Ward

Call of Duty is one of the longest-running and most-successful military simulation franchises, and developer Infinity Ward has been at the helm for most of the games. Founded 20 years ago in California, it is well-known for making games with incredible graphics and intuitive control schemes and isn’t afraid to try new elements.

Rockstar Games

Development giant Rockstar Games has had its fair share of criticism over the years, but most of its titles are critically acclaimed smash hits. Spanning long-running franchises like Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto, its games are jam-packed with intricate plots, exciting settings and a huge array of characters.

BioWare

When gamers talk about sci-fi or fantasy games, often the developer cited with the most significant roster is Canada-based BioWare. Responsible for epic journeys in the Mass Effect and Dragon Age franchises, players know that they’ll get highly-detailed characters, well-crafted plots and intuitive control systems.

Best video games by consistently great developers

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour – PlayStation 4

EA’s golfing franchise spans a few decades and is widely considered the best representation of the outdoor game. Through stunning graphics and lifelike physics, any console player can transport themselves onto the driving range and compete against golfing legends to become the world leader in the PGA Tour.

Madden NFL 23

Only a few game developers have attempted to make a football game, but EA Sports is head and shoulders above the rest. And that’s not easy, as the sport is incredibly complex and fast-paced. However, EA has consistently released the most definitive football franchise for decades.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The latest Modern Warfare game is a follow-up to the franchise reboot from 2019. While there are several games in the CoD series, the combat and everyday setting resonate with players. Infinity Ward has been responsible for developing 11 out of 19 Call of Duty games with most reaching multiplatinum status.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Developed by Infinity Ward, this 13th installment in the Call of Duty series introduces players to a new outer-space setting with new game mechanics, weapons and equipment. It’s a stark departure from what CoD players are used to, but the title still remains a favorite. It sold almost 2 million copies in the first week.

Red Dead Redemption 2

This Western-themed game from Rockstar is the sequel to its namesake and the third title in the franchise. It takes players on a truly wild ride through the Old West where they have to do anything to survive. With the help of fellow outlaws, the plot weaves an exciting arc that sees players returning for more.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Not suitable for younger players, the GTA franchise has thrilled adults with wild antics, outlandish mechanics and over-the-top elements in somewhat accurate representations of real cities. Rockstar’s Definitive Edition includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each with its own plot and characters as players fight to survive in a crime-ridden world.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Xbox Series X

The Mass Effect franchise, developed by BioWare, is widely regarded as one of the best sci-fi series ever. The Legendary Edition includes the first three Mass Effect games as well as 40 pieces of downloadable content that include promo weapons, armor and packs. This edition is also remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition

Arthurian legends come to life in Bioware’s hugely popular fantasy game filled with magical powers, vicious flying beasts and evil enemies. Together with your band of trusty friends, you must face tough choices on how you save your world from destruction. The GOTY edition includes the Jaws of Hakkon, The Descent and Trespasser downloadable content.

Other developers worth considering

Nintendo is well-known as the developer of The Legend of Zelda, and the series Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch is an excellent choice.

Few life simulation titles can beat developer Maxis and The Sims 4 franchise.

