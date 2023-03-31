New limited-edition Minecraft cereal announced

March is brimming with an abundance of noteworthy national days, such as National Cheese Doodle Day and National Everything You Do Is Right Day. It also contains National Cereal Day. If you missed out on eating milled corn for breakfast, lunch and dinner on this magical day, don’t fret. Thanks to Kellogg’s, both fans of cereal and avid gamers will have reason to celebrate in April when the company releases its limited-edition Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Minecraft cereal.

This isn’t Kellogg’s first collaboration with Minecraft

This pairing of green marshmallow cubes and frosty cornflakes isn’t the first team-up between Minecraft and Kellogg’s. Back in August 2020, the two titans collaborated to release Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal. This initial partnership featured cinnamon-flavored bites and “Creeper Bit” marshmallows. The combination was so successful that they tried it again. This time the limited-edition cereal features Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and green marshmallows.

In a press release, Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company, stated, “There was such incredible fan reaction following our first partnership with Minecraft, we had to bring it back again — this time with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes.”

Why green marshmallows?

If you’ve never played Minecraft before, the little green marshmallow cubes represent arguably the most iconic part of the game: Creeper Blocks. These dastardly little traps spawn a shambling Creeper when passed. This character has only one purpose: to blow up.

How to get your Minecraft coins

Besides letting you get revenge on Creepers by eating them, according to the cereal company, ” Every box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Minecraft includes a code to redeem 350 Minecoins.”

To do this, you must purchase the participating product between March 27, 2023, and July 31, 2023, take a picture of the receipt along with the product and visit www.kelloggminecraftpromo.com. Once at the site, follow the redemption instructions to get your Minecoins.

Availability and cost

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Minecraft will only be available for a limited time at retailers starting in April. The suggested price is $5.29 for an 8.4-ounce box and $6.49 for a 13.5-ounce box.

