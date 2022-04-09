Which external hard drives for Xbox One are best?

When the first video games were released, they comfortably fit onto several floppy disks. As the games became better, the format changed to 700MB CDs and eventually 4.2GB DVDs. Naturally, you needed a hard drive to store all the data as well.

Today, as digital downloads have become more prevalent than physical disks, the need for an external hard drive is growing. Gaming consoles have not been spared the limitations on storage, which is why you’ll need something like the Seagate Game Drive Hub for Xbox One. Check out the Best Reviews buying guide for a complete list of options.

What to know before you buy an external hard drive for Xbox One

Size and placement

Depending on the design of the hard drive casing, it can be a rather bulky device. Generally, you cannot use external hard drives in horizontal and vertical positions, making placement a lot easier. Consider the size of the hard drive and where you will place it to ensure that it is both out of the way and accessible to the Xbox One console.

Storage capacity

External hard drives for Xbox One come in a variety of storage sizes. The console has a built-in hard drive, but that can fill up quickly if you have a lot of data. Analyze your gaming habit and library to determine what size hard drive will be sufficient for your purposes.

Additional components

An external hard drive will connect to the Xbox One console through a supplied USB cable. But that isn’t the only way you can use it. Some manufacturers sell additional components that allow you to clip the drive directly onto the console. If that is the case, then you might want to consider some extra cooling options.

What to look for in a quality external hard drive for Xbox One

High-speed data transfer

It is vitally important that you use an external hard drive with a high-speed rate of data transfer. If you want to download the enhanced versions of Xbox games, you can only do so on high-speed drives. A good quality external hard drive for an Xbox One will have around 200MB per second transfer speed. Solid-state drives can go as fast as 540MB per second.

Sturdy case

Protecting your hard drive is the best way also to protect your data. Since the drive is in place, it should be moved around, especially when in use. A quality hard drive will have a sturdy case to protect the external hard drive from light bumps and handling.

USB connectivity

The only connection method of an external hard drive is through the USB cable. Coupled with the hard drive’s transfer speed, the USB speed also plays a vital role. A good quality external hard drive will have a USB 3.0 port and support the corresponding speeds.

How much you can expect to spend on an external hard drive for Xbox One

The cost of an external hard drive for your Xbox will depend on the brand and the drive’s storage capacity. Smaller drives can retail for around $80, while bigger storage options can cost as much as $200.

External hard drive for Xbox One FAQ

Can you use any hard drive with an Xbox One?

A. Yes, as long as the hard drive can connect to the Xbox through a USB connection and is formatted to the correct filing system. The Xbox can do that for you.

Do I need a solid-state drive or a hard disk drive?

A. The difference between an SSD and an HDD will be the rate of transfer. SSDs tend to be more expensive than HDD but operate at a much faster transfer speed. The storage capacity of SSDs is generally also less than HDD.

What’s the best external hard drive for Xbox One to buy?

Top external hard drive for Xbox One

Seagate Game Drive Hub for Xbox

What you need to know: Perfect in size and color, it will complement an Xbox One rather well.

What you’ll love: The Seagate Game Drive Hub is specifically designed for use with the Xbox One console, and it comes with a massive 8TB of SSD storage capacity. It has two front-facing USB 3.0 ports and connects to the console through a USB cable at the back. You can use the front USB ports to charge controllers or other mobile devices.

What you should consider: You need to connect it to its one power source through the included power adapter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top external hard drive for Xbox One for the money

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox Game Pass Special Edition

What you need to know: Perfect for gaming, it’s sleek and includes a little something extra.

What you’ll love: Seagate is known for its storage devices, and gamers can’t go wrong with the thin and good-looking Game Drive for the Xbox One. It connects to the console through a USB 3.0 cable and doesn’t need its own power source. For storage capacity, it has a 2TB SSD with super-fast transfer speeds. This Special Edition drive comes with a 14-day free trial to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

What you should consider: The USB cable is only 18-inches, which might be a bit short if you want to store the drive somewhere else.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive

What you need to know: This option is made for gaming. It’s sturdy and good-looking.

What you’ll love: With a bit of a military look to it, the P10 external hard drive from WD is 5TB in storage capacity. That is more than enough for hundreds of games. It comes with an 18-inch USB-A to micro USB-B cable and is compatible with PCs and PlayStation consoles. The external case is made from metal, making sure that it is always protected.

What you should consider: This version is only a hard disc drive, but some games require that you install them to faster SSDs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

