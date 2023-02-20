Countless products can make life easier but filling your house with gadgets just creates new problems to solve. Those with limited space or tight budgets benefit from versatile products with multiple uses. We’ve tested various multiuse products for your kitchen and home to find those that stick out as the best.

Bose Frames Tenor

These stylish glasses keep the sun out of your eyes while letting you listen to your favorite tunes. They feature a built-in microphone for making phone calls. The battery lasts around five hours when fully charged.

Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

This features 12 functions, including steam, air fry, bake and sous vide. The controls and display are intuitive. Many reviewers said it’s easy to clean; most components are dishwasher-safe.

Echo Show 15

This lets you watch TV, make video calls, display pictures, create smart home automations and more. It features a 15-inch 1080p touch screen, and mounting it on your wall is a breeze. You can buy it with or without a remote and stand.

Apple Watch Ultra

It features a rugged design and an impressive battery. The fitness-tracking features are ideal for those who work out or spend a lot of time outdoors. It’s large but lightweight. The always-on display is large and bright enough to see clearly during the day.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

This helps you keep up with your pets, keys, luggage and other belongings. You can use the SmartThings app to sound an alarm on the SmartTag or use the SmartTag to make your phone ring.

OXO Good Grips 5-Piece POP Container Set

This comes with five storage containers in four sizes that are easy to stack. The easy-to-use button on the lids can form an airtight seal to keep your snacks fresh or let you open them. They are durable, BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

